Rules Of Travelling: Mistakes That Can Land You In Trouble During International Trips

Travelling abroad is always exciting unless you are found breaking the international rules of travelling. There are plenty of travel mistakes travellers make that lead to wastage of money, time, and missed opportunities. Depending on your travel destination, one should know about the basic travel rules and regulations of that particular country. It is important to do thorough research beforehand. Here are some rules and laws you need to keep in mind for not getting charged with hefty fines in these countries.

Public Display of Affection (PDA) in UAE

United Arab Emirates is strict about PDA. It is against the very idea of open display of love. You may be fined, deported, or made to serve jail time if you are caught engaging in PDA. Also, urinating in public should be avoided when visiting the country.

Running out of gas in Germany

It is illegal to run out of gas in Germany. It calls for a fine of €70, however, the penalty amount can go up if the car is the cause of an accident.

Swearing in Canada

Use of abusive language and rebellious, rude or violent behaviour in parks in Canada's Toronto can land you in trouble. You may be fined over 200 Canadian dollars for this offense.

Wasting food in France

In 2015, France became the first country in the world to prohibit supermarkets from throwing away unused food, forcing stores to donate food to charities instead. When in France, do not waste food in any restaurant, it might get you in unwanted trouble.

Being nude in Singapore

Being nude publically is a public offense in many countries. In Singapore, you may be fined up to 2,000 Singapore dollars or three months in jail for committing the offence.

