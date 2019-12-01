Planning A Visit To Machu Picchu? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Machu Picchu is a popular tourist destination in Peru that holds remains of the ancient Incan Empire which was built around 1450 CE by the Tahuantinsuyo people. It is a popular historic site that witnesses thousands of tourist footfalls. The iconic monument is nestled in the slopes of Andes. The site resembles the ancient living pattern and also draws archaeological interests from people around the world.

Also Read | Best Place To Travel And Explore On The Basis Of Your Zodiac Sign

Lesser known facts about Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu is amongst the seven wonders of the world. The interesting facts around it makes it more desirable to visit. Discovered in 1911 by Hiram Bingham, Machu Picchu lies in a seismically sensitive area. However, the unique built of the stones bounce back to place if there is an earthquake. According to reports, engineer Kenneth Wright believes that much of the built of the area was done underground, with deep-rooted drainage and foundation stones, of which only 40% is visible. To cut more travelling fees, one can roughly trace the steps of Hiram Bingham and walk up to the remains. The museum Museo De Sitio Manuel Chavez Ballon provides insights on why the monument was built. Last but not least, one can also discover the secret temple at the peak of Temple of the Moon located on the Huayna Picchu.

Also Read | Best Amusement Parks In India To Travel For A Thrilling Experience

How to get there

At an altitude of 2,300 metres, the mind-blowing site is not an easy feat to conquer. However, over the years, many tourists have been flocking to the remains to catch a glimpse of this exquisite sight. Indians can travel to the breath-taking Andes by applying for a tourist visa to enter Peru. The cost comes to approximately ₹2,500. The visa can be issued within a week’s time. The best time to visit Machu Picchu is between May to October, which is the dry season and a convenient weather for Indian travellers. The flight round trips either from Delhi or Mumbai International airport to Jorge Chavez in Lima. The cost comes down to almost INR 1,000,00. From Lima, the next destination is Cusco, which is the pit stop and has several hotels and dorm rooms for accommodation.

Also Read | Travel: The Five Best Destinations In India To Go For Stargazing

Also Read | Delhi: Best Vacation Spots To Visit Near The City For A Great Travel Experience