Red Fort: Travel To The Historic Destination This Holiday Season

Red Fort is a historic monument located in the heart of Delhi. The fort is known for being named after the red-coloured sandstones used in its constructions. The fort was built by the Fifth Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan. In earlier days, the fort was used for the ceremonies held by the royals. However today, it is used for national and political ceremonies. The fort has three gates, while only two of which are functional. The fort is not only attractive on the outside, but also on the inside. The fort houses a museum, along with halls, royal chambers and palaces, etc.

History

The Red Fort is octagonal in shape and was built in the 17th Century by the Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan. Spread across 254 acres of land, the fort has been a royal residence of the Mughals since 1648. There are three gates to the fort, but the Mughals used to use the Khizrabad Gate to enter. However, the gate is now closed and only the Delhi and Lahore gates are functioning. The fort has been ruled by many dynasties and finally by the British people. The Mughals signed a treaty with the Marathas. However, Ahmed Shah Durrani of the Durrani dynasty captured the fort after the battle of Panipat. The Marathas reconquered the fort in 1771. The Marathas occupied the fort in 1788 before losing it to the British in 1803 post the Anglo-Maratha war.

What to see?

The fort has a garden surrounding the area inside the fort. It also has the queen and the mistresses’ chambers inside the fort. There are architectural buildings inside the fort that indicate that earlier a palace was supposed to be built inside the fort. There are a few buildings that are still intact and open for the visitors to see. There is a museum inside the fort that holds the artifacts from the Mughal era.

Timings/ Entry fee

The Red fort is extremely beautiful all round the clock. If you visit during the national holidays, an array of activities are planned on the day. It is also much crowded than a normal day. The beauty of the fort is not changed by the weather. However, summers in Delhi are brutal. It can get really hot and humid during the summers. The prime winter season that starts from October is the prime tourism season. The fort is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 7 am to 5:30 pm, and it takes 2-3 hours to look around the fort. The entry fee for the Red Fort is ₹10, per head for Indian citizens. SAARC citizens, BIMSTEC citizens and others are charged ₹250 per head. Children below 15 years of age do not have an entry fee.

Other information

Located in the capital city of India, Delhi there are a lot of local transport facilities available. The nearest metro station to the Red Fort is Chandni Chowk metro station on the yellow line. Red fort is not more than a 15-minute walk from there. However, you can also take a taxi or an autorickshaw to the historic monument.

Lesser known facts about the fort

The fort was originally white in colour. As sandstones were used in the making of the monument, its colour changed over time.

The fort was originally named as Qila-e-Mubarak, which means The Blessed fort. However, its name as its colour did.

The last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar was tried for treason by the British in the Red Fort itself. He was tried in the Diwan-i-Khas and was stripped off his title after being found guilty.

