Romantic Places In Jamaica That Are Ideal For An Escapade With Your Loved One

A lot of couples travel to Jamaica, the island paradise for a romantic escape. People who dream of rustic architectural feel, traditional iconic concept, and modern elegance can get all that perfectly combined with each other at this landscape. Jamaica not only offers beautiful places to explore but also has an excess of activities for those who are seeking romantic bliss. Check them out here:

Sunset Catamaran Ride

Sunset Catamaran Ride is a perfect ride to watch the sunset as if you have never seen it before. Sipping a glass of punch as the sun makes its way colourfully to the horizon will make you feel mesmerizing. Exploring this place will make your time worthwhile at the island.

Rainforest Adventure

If you are an adventurous person, then visiting this place can give you a better feel. Just imagine flying through the air, zipping over tropical rainforests at the astonishing mystic mountain, with sights of the Caribbean Sea below. This is exactly how one can feel over there in the Rainforest Adventure.

Feed lovebirds at Dolphin Cove

One can really do many other enjoyable things at Dolphin Cove other than swimming with dolphins. Take a walk through their animal trail and make yourself feel tranquil. One can also get a chance to feed the Love Budgies who stick to one partner for their entire lives.

Other interesting things to do

A calming river ride on Martha Brae River will make you go crazy at the sight and sounds of chirping birds and pouring waterfalls. One can also take a couple’s massage, and simultaneously feel the warm Caribbean breeze, the view of blue skies and the sound of waves touching the shores. Climbing Dunn’s River Falls will definitely leave you with stories making it to the top of this world-famous attraction with your better half.

The mountain backdrop of the splendid Blue and the John Crow Mountains will leave you in admiration. Then you can also head towards The Oasis Spa to pamper yourself for the day with packages designed for couples that include massages, body scrubs, manicures, and pedicures and many more. Tranquil yourself away from the stress of the real world and feel rejuvenated and reconnected to this beautiful island, Jamaica.

