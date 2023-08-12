Shaheedi Park: India's First Outdoor Museum Unveiled In Delhi

Delhi, the historic heart of India, has added a new jewel to its cultural crown with the inauguration of India's first outdoor museum, Shaheedi Park. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena jointly inaugurated the park, a visionary project by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Sprawling across 4.5 acres of land in the ITO area, this unique museum is a celebration of India's past, and present, and the heroes who paved the way for its independence.

The making of Shaheedi park

Crafted under the theme Waste To Art, Shaheedi Park is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of the nation. Over a span of six months, a dedicated team of 10 artists and 700 skilled artisans transformed approximately 250 tonnes of scrap material into awe-inspiring sculptures and installations that narrate India's journey through the ages.

The park pays homage to India's valiant national heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country's sovereignty. Within its lush expanse, visitors will encounter striking sculptures of historical figures that span eras and cultures. From Raja Porus, Chanakya, and Emperor Ashoka to Rani Laxmibai and Mahatma Gandhi, the park is a living tribute to the luminaries who shaped India's destiny.

The meticulously designed park offers more than just sculptures. Intricate motifs, installations, and monuments are strategically placed throughout the park to commemorate pivotal events and eras in the nation's history. A grand plan underpins the park's layout, symbolizing unity, diversity, and the relentless struggle for freedom.

(Idols and sculptures made from scrap of 250 tonnes | Image: MCD_Delhi/Twitter)

To enhance the park's aesthetic appeal and environmental impact, approximately 56,000 trees and shrubs, including champa, ficus, kachnar, and Syngonium, have been thoughtfully planted.

What does Shaheedi Park offers to its visitors?

To cater to the diverse needs of visitors, the park features a food kiosk and souvenir shop, providing opportunities for relaxation and mementoes of the experience. The entry ticket, priced at INR 100 for adults and INR 50 for children, offers access to the captivating galleries and sets that house a total of 93 2-D sculptures and 20 3-D sculptures.

Shaheedi Park doors are open to all, beckoning them to step into a realm where history comes alive through artistry, innovation, and devotion. Visitors can access the park from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and conveniently park their vehicles near the designated facility facing Kotla Fort.