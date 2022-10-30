Statue Of Unity To Become Major Tourist Attraction Under PM Modi's Vision; Here Is How

Four years ago, when the Statue of Unity was inaugurated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a bigger vision and grand plans as he wanted it to become a hub for tourism with attractions for everyone irrespective of age group. As a result, more than 8 million people have visited the Statue of Unity till date.

Today, PM Modi will dedicate two more tourist attractions to the country- a Maze Garden and Miyawaki Forest- at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Kevadia.

Maze Garden

The Maze Garden also Bhool Bhulaiya (labyrinth) will be the largest garden that the country has ever witnessed. It has been developed in a short span of just eight months and will be sprawled over 3 acres with a pathway of 2,100 metres.

The Maze Garden located in Kevadia has been built in the shape of 'Yantra' that emanates positive energy. The key objective behind choosing this design was to bring about symmetry while focusing on building an intricate network of pathways. For tourists, winding through the puzzling roads of this garden will be a challenge for their minds, bodies and senses. The activity will also provide a sense of triumph over hurdles and instill a sense of adventure. As many as 1,80,000 saplings have been planted near this Maze Garden which includes Orange Gemin, Madhu Kamini, Glory Bovar and Mehndi.

Earlier, this location was originally a dumpster for debris and now it has been turned into a verdant landscape. The rejuvenation of this barren land has not only embellished the surroundings but also helped establish a vibrant ecosystem where birds, butterflies and honeybees can be seen thriving now.

Here are pictures of Maze Garden:-

Miyawaki Forest

The Miyawaki Forest-- this will be another tourist attraction along with the Maze Garden for the people visiting Ekta Nagar. Interestingly, the forest has been named after a technique which was developed by a Japanese botanist and ecologist Dr Akira Miyawaki to plant saplings of various species which develop into a dense urban forest.

Notably, the growth of plants in this forest will be ten times faster and by using this method the forest that developed will be thirty times denser. Traditionally, a forest takes at least 20 to 30 years to develop but through the Miyawaki method, it can be developed in just two to three years. The Miyawaki Forest will consist of:-

Native Floral Garden

Timber Garden; Fruit Garden

Medicinal Garden

A Miyawaki section of mixed species

Digital Orientation Centre

Here are pictures of Miyawaki Forest:-

In a bid to provide tourists with a holistic and multi-dimensional experience, the development of these myriad tourist attractions has been done under Prime Minister Modi's vision. The idea behind the close association of these attractions with nature reflects the focus on the environment and highlights the significance accorded to it in our culture. A special case in point is the recently developed Maze Garden, whose design is seeped into our culture and reflects how nature is a powerful tool to spread positivity.

Other major tourist destinations at the Statue of Unity include Tent City, Theme based Parks like Arogya Van (Herbal Garden Butterfly Garden, Cactus Garden, Vishwa Van, The Valley of Flowers (Bharat Van), Unity glow garden, Children Nutrition Park, Jungle Safari (state-of-art zoological park) among others.

(Image: Republic World)