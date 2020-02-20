5 Sustainable Travel Products You Can Use For Your Next Trip

Every time you plan a trip, the most important thing that comes to your head is packing your travel essentials. Many of us are conscious about personal hygiene, and transportation in a new place altogether. Be it eating habits, or a long journey by the road, a few simple eco-friendly necessities should be a part of your travel bag. Here we list down five sustainable travel products that you may want to use on your next trip.

Five sustainable travel products to use for your next trip

While you are hastily packing the essentials for your trip, you should keep in mind to carry stuff that is environment-friendly and travel-friendly both. Considering the essentials, it is important to pack your drinking accessories, toiletries, cross bags and clothing. Check out the list.

Steel bottles

Steel bottles are the first and most important thing for sustainable travel. It is better to carry a steel bottle than carrying plastic bottles because plastic could just add as an attempt to boost pollution. You can keep refilling your travel bottle when need be.

Paper soaps

Another wonderful eco-friendly toiletry product is paper soap. It is reportedly advisable to carry a paper soap for travel, in general, to avoid the mess while using liquid ones. Moreover, liquid soaps mostly come in plastic bottles. So if you are choosing paper soaps, it also makes your bag lighter in weight. Some paper soaps dissolve in water, so no mess at all!

Wooden forks and spoons

Another eco-friendly travel product is the reusable wooden fork and spoon. Plastic spoons can be replaced with these for a good cause. These forks and spoons are reportedly lightweights making it the perfect environmentally friendly travel accessory. One can just clean it up using a paper, or rinse it with water for reuse.

Hemp flip flops

Many reports suggest that hotels in different countries have now started keeping hemp flip flops in the room for sheer comfort while focusing on the eco-friendly factor too. One can wear these flip flops for basic travel and walking. Hemp products are strong as the fibre makes it durable and tough.

Reusable Snack Bags

Carrying reusable ziplock bags to put your lunchtime sandwiches or snacks is a good option. You can rinse these reusable snack bags time and again and use them on your trip. Sometimes, these bags can be helpful in stuffing your leftover food too.

(Image courtesy: Canva)