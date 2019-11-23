Travel To Europe: Beautiful Places To Visit On Your Next Trip

Whether it is going solo or going with a bunch of friends and family, travelling is on everyone's bucket list. We all have a list of places that we want to travel to, at least once in our lifetime. One of the continents that we all want to explore someday in our life is Europe. From skiing on snow-clad hills to enjoying a hot cup of coffee, there is a list of things to do in Europe.

Romantic Road, Germany

You can take a trip from Wurzberg to Fussen through South Germany. You will get to explore the fairytale castles, which are a sight to behold. The entire journey of the Romantic Road is approximately 400 km. If you enjoy exploring churches, old architecture, history and towns, then you must travel to this place in Europe.

Stratford-Upon-Avon

If you travel to Europe, the trip would be incomplete without visiting Shakespeare's hometown. Stratford Upon Avon is located on the outskirts of London, the place has so much to offer. You can enjoy the beautiful river Avon and shop at some amazing shopping destinations. The city is a blend of history and culture.

Santorini

Located in Greece, it is one of the most beautiful places in the world. You can explore caldera views, beautiful sunsets, black volcanic beaches and wines in this place. You will feel rejuvenated as you travel to this stunning place in Europe. You will get to do some of the finest things in Santorini.

Zurich

Travelling to Switzerland and witnessing the beautiful Alps is a dream come true for every person travelling to Europe. Not to mention the local wine that you will get to taste there. This makes Zurich one of the most amazing places to go to. You can get to enjoy some amazing parties in Zurich.

Amsterdam

Amsterdam is also known as the party hub of the world. It is all about partying hard when you visit this place. Except for partying hard, you could also try beer, waffles, pancakes and pumpkin soups. If you want to explore the history and local culture, then pack your bags and head to Amsterdam.

