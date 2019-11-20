Travel: Best Places In India For Your Adventurous Winter Vacation

Winters are here and apart from the chilling cold, there are many more things that get us excited. Who does not enjoy travelling in winters? If you are planning a winter vacation, then you need to read further. If you are someone who loves travelling during winters, then here are some places that you cannot miss. The main highlight of these places is that they are all in India. These places are known for their snow-capped mountains and valleys and are very beautiful.

Also Read: Study Desk Organisation Tips To Make Your House Look Spotless

Also Read: From Sonam Kapoor To Sonakshi Sinha, Actors Pull Off The Statement Jacket With Saree Look

Here are some places for your winter vacation:

Ladakh

With its amazing valley town, Ladakh is the one place that looks magnificent in winter with the snow carpet. The picture-perfect Tibetian Buddhist monasteries here is the best highlight of Ladakh. The dropping temperature here is known to add more charm to the place. The place is known to look like a winter wonderland.

Tawang

The place is in Arunachal Pradesh. Tawang is a site that cannot be missed in winters. The place is perfectly covered in snow and is the best place to visit. This peaceful land is also known for its Buddhist monasteries and many adventurous activities for which the place is famous.

Auli

Auli in Uttarakhand is known to be heaven on Earth for people who love skiing and other adventures. The place is known to have skiing slopes that are about 2500 to 3000 metres high and will give you an adrenaline rush. This place is mainly for people who do not like to miss out on adventures.

Gulmarg

Gulmarg is situated in Kashmir and is considered the synonym of paradise. Gulmarg is known for its picturesque beauty and also for winter sports. The place is known to offer skiing, snowboarding, and also gondola rides that are an addition to the breathtaking views during winters.

Shimla

Shimla is a place in Himachal Pradesh. This place has always been loved by tourists for the snow-capped mountains and the unmissable scenery during winters. The hill station is considered to be one of the best places to enjoy a snowfall without facing any harsh weather conditions.

Also Read: Statement Bow: Here Are Some Stylish Ways To Style One Like A Diva

Also Read: Tiger Shroff: "Not Much Of A Dresser" Says Baaghi Star On His Instagram Story