Travel Bloggers On Instagram You Should Follow For Some Inspiration

If you enjoy scrolling through Instagram and looking for some travel inspiration and unique trip destinations, you must definitely check out the travel bloggers trending over the Instagram feed. From hopping on to a flight to the Maldives, going on an African safari or exploring the south of France, these travel bloggers on Instagram will surely inspire you with their travel photos and give you some wanderlust and travel vibes. Have a look at these travel bloggers on Instagram that will help you settle your choice:

ALSO READ | Celeb spotting in New Orleans: Frenchman Street & other hotspots to bump into stars

ALSO READ | Three challenging travel destinations that are worth the endeavour

@doyoutravel by Jack Morris

Jack Morris is a young traveller who is currently living in Bali. It is hard not to get lost and give you serious wanderlust from his Instagram feed of impressive photos around the globe. He travels with his better half, Lauren Bullen, who is also a fellow travel blogger. The couple's feeds are the definition of #relationshipgoals and #travelgoals. Jack's travel account currently has 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

@youngadventuress by Liz Carlson

Liz Carlson is a well-known travel blogger based in Wakanda. Liz's travel blog 'Young Adventuress' is one of the most successful travel blogs on the internet. Her Instagram feed has bits and bobs from every wanderlust place in the world. However, looks like Liz Carlson is in love with the New Zeland outdoors. @youngadventuress has 203k followers on Instagram.

@paulodelvalle by Paulo del Valle

Paulo is a commercial photographer who also is a full-time traveller and travel blogger. He is one of the top travel bloggers on Instagram. Paulo Del Valle is known for clicking some of the best landscape pictures. He currently has 417k followers on Instagram.

ALSO READ | Five things you should know before trekking up the Breakneck Ridge

ALSO READ | Things to do in Kochi: Casual dining restaurants that are perfect for family lunch plans

Promo Image Credits: Unsplash