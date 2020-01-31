The Coronavirus Outbreak Requires These Travelling Tips To Be Followed While Going China

The deadly novel coronavirus, which recently saw an outbreak in China, has resulted in a rise in death toll as the virus has spread to almost every region. The people affected from coronavirus are seen to feel feverish, develop muscle aches, dry cough and experience shortness of breath, symptoms which are similar to the flu. Take a look at the instructions that the health officials have shared with respect to people travelling to China amidst this coronavirus pandemic issue.
ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Three Men Kept In Isolation Ward Of RML Test Negative For Virus
India itself has asked all the travellers and business traders to avoid going to the country currently amidst this scare. The Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus outbreak began last month has shut down its transport modes including train stations, ferries, buses, and the airport. More than 50 million people are on local lockdowns. Even Beijing has shut down its schools.
Travellers who have bookings to travel to China and other east Asian countries are suggested to follow special rules. Travellers are being warned against travelling to mainland China, Hubei province and Wuhan province for better safety.
Hubei province is placed in quarantine but travellers have no obligation to leave the country. However, whoever wants to leave the country to fly home should contact their airline. There is no obligation on airline carriers to relax their normal ticket fares. Although Chinese airlines like Air China, China Eastern, and China Southern are likely to offer flexibility in their airline fares.
ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Manufacturers In Madurai Put In Extra Hours To Make N95 Masks As Demand Soars
ALSO READ | US: Evacuees From Wuhan Show No Signs Of Coronavirus Infection, Say Health Officials
ALSO READ | 10-year-old Boy Raises Fear Coronavirus Could Spread Undetected