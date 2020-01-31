The Coronavirus Outbreak Requires These Travelling Tips To Be Followed While Going China

The deadly novel coronavirus, which recently saw an outbreak in China, has resulted in a rise in death toll as the virus has spread to almost every region. The people affected from coronavirus are seen to feel feverish, develop muscle aches, dry cough and experience shortness of breath, symptoms which are similar to the flu. Take a look at the instructions that the health officials have shared with respect to people travelling to China amidst this coronavirus pandemic issue.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Three Men Kept In Isolation Ward Of RML Test Negative For Virus

Is it safe to travel to China?

India itself has asked all the travellers and business traders to avoid going to the country currently amidst this scare. The Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus outbreak began last month has shut down its transport modes including train stations, ferries, buses, and the airport. More than 50 million people are on local lockdowns. Even Beijing has shut down its schools.

Travellers who have bookings to travel to China and other east Asian countries are suggested to follow special rules. Travellers are being warned against travelling to mainland China, Hubei province and Wuhan province for better safety.

Hubei province is placed in quarantine but travellers have no obligation to leave the country. However, whoever wants to leave the country to fly home should contact their airline. There is no obligation on airline carriers to relax their normal ticket fares. Although Chinese airlines like Air China, China Eastern, and China Southern are likely to offer flexibility in their airline fares.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Manufacturers In Madurai Put In Extra Hours To Make N95 Masks As Demand Soars

Coronavirus travel advice

People are asked to avoid any unnecessary travel to China amidst the coronavirus scare.

CDC advises people to get a flu shot and all the vaccinations specific to the destination you are travelling to.

It is best to avoid contact with sick people and animals. Avoid close contact with people who show respiratory illness symptoms like coughing and sneezing.

Travellers are advised not to visit wet markets in a foreign country. Wet markets refer to the Asian markets that sell meat, fish or other farm perishables.

People are advised to wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Use any alcohol-based sanitiser for the times when you do not have access to water to wash hands.

Wash your hands at the airport whenever you touch anything, be it the tray of your cabin luggage or your luggage itself.

Wear a medically approved face mask while you are inside the plane which is certified to provide FFP3 protection.

Pay in cashless mode whenever you are handling money.

It is advised to eat non-vegetarian dishes only when you are assured that it is cooked well.

If your airline cancels the flight, you can receive a full refund for your ticket. Even the hotels are making it easier for travellers to ensure easy rescheduling.

Whoever wants to travel to mainland China now will risk their travel insurance.

Travellers having bookings to China with UK holiday companies and other holiday companies will be entitled to full refunds. At this stage, the travellers have no option but to wait and see how the situation is unfolding to do their future bookings to China.

ALSO READ | US: Evacuees From Wuhan Show No Signs Of Coronavirus Infection, Say Health Officials

ALSO READ | 10-year-old Boy Raises Fear Coronavirus Could Spread Undetected