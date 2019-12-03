Beaches: Check Out These Weird Beaches In The World That Will Leave You Surprised

Beach is a landform alongside the edges of a water body. Beaches are reportedly made of particles like rock, gravel, sand and pebbles. But, some beaches are formed of weird and unusual particles. Here are four weird beaches in the world every visitor should at least once.

Four Unusual Beaches of the World, you must visit at least once.

Glass Beach, California

As its name suggests, Glass Beach is made of glass particles. A popular tourist location in Fort Bragg, California, Glass Beach, is one of the most popular beaches in the vicinity. The beach made of dumped glass bottles is a beautiful sight to behold. An online report reveals the beach was a dump yard for years, where neighbours dumped their glass canisters and bottles. In the years, the glass got frosted to form the shape of a stone.

(Source: Serena Starks' Instagram)

Hot water Beach, New Zealand

Hot water Beach is located along the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula. Reportedly the sand underneath the beach has a patch of bubbling thermal water, which turns into a spa experience, especially during low tide. Reportedly visitors dig the sand to create their own spa pool with the help of spade or shovel, available on rent in the beach vicinity.

(Source: Mae Flor's Instagram)

Giant's Causeway Beach, Ireland

The Giant's Causeway Beach is reportedly one of the best beaches in Ireland, United Kingdom. A UNESCO site, the beach is reportedly formed by 40,000 Black basalt poles. The stones resemble the stepping stone leading to the basalt cliff. According to an online portal, there are many fables and folklores related to the formation of this beach.

Chandipur Beach, India

Chandipur Beach is a popular beach located in the north-eastern part of India. Fondly called Vanishing Beach, due to the vanishing water, the beach is one of the most popular beaches in the state. Reportedly, many travellers travel a long distance to catch an eye of the vanishing sea. As the sea fades away it leaves behind shells, driftwood, crabs and starfish.

