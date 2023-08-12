World Elephant Day: Bandhavgarh, Jaldapara, Elephant Safaris To Visit In India

On the 12th of August every year, the world comes together to celebrate World Elephant Day. It is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about the conservation of these majestic creatures. Beyond promoting their protection, the day also emphasises the importance of fostering a deeper understanding of elephants' role in the ecosystem. As part of the celebration, let's take a closer look at some of the famous elephant safaris in India that offer unique opportunities to witness these gentle giants up close.

3 things you need to know

Elephant safaris in India offer close encounters with wildlife.

World Elephant Day raises awareness for elephant conservation.

India's parks provide unique opportunities to observe majestic elephants.

Elephant Safari in Jim Corbett National Park

Nestled in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand, the Jim Corbett National Park boasts the distinction of being India's oldest and most prestigious national park, established in 1936. As part of the Corbett Tiger Reserve, the park offers thrilling elephant safaris that allow visitors to leisurely traverse its landscapes. Tourists can marvel at the diverse wildlife that call this park home while riding these gentle giants.

(Nestled in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand | Image: Shutterstock)

Kaziranga Elephant Safari

Situated along the Brahmaputra River, the Kaziranga National Park is renowned for its elephant safaris that provide intimate encounters with the Indian one-horned rhinoceros. These safaris depart in the early morning and late afternoon, providing ample opportunities to spot the remarkable wildlife that inhabits this biodiverse sanctuary.

(Kaziranga National Park is renowned for its elephant safaris | Image: Shutterstock)

Periyar Elephant Safari

The Periyar National Park stands as a sanctuary for wild elephants in India. Here, the elephant safari offers an exhilarating experience, as these intelligent animals guide visitors through forests, grasslands, and rivers. Along the way, lucky safari-goers might catch glimpses of leopards, langurs, wild boars, and other captivating creatures.

(Periyar National Park stands as a sanctuary for wild elephants in India | Image: Shutterstock)

Bandhavgarh Elephant Safari

The Bandhavgarh National Park boasts the highest density of tigers in India, and its elephant safaris offer a unique vantage point to explore the park's dense foliage. These trained elephants tread carefully through the wilderness, granting tourists remarkable views of the flora and the possibility of spotting the elusive tigers that call this park home.

(Elephant safaris offer a unique vantage point to explore the park's dense foliage | Image: Shutterstock)

Jaldapara Elephant Safari

The Jaldapara Wildlife Sanctuary provides a limited yet captivating elephant safari experience. Tourists must pre-book their rides, as the number of rides and elephants is restricted. These safaris occur in the morning and evening, with early morning rides being particularly recommended. The journey takes groups of tourists through lush meadows and beside waterfalls, showcasing the sanctuary's natural beauty.

(Jaldapara Wildlife Sanctuary provides a limited yet captivating elephant safari experience | Image: Shutterstock)

As we celebrate World Elephant Day, these elephant safaris serve as a reminder of the importance of protecting these magnificent creatures and their habitats.