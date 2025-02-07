Published 10:43 IST, February 7th 2025
Valentine's Day 2025: Heartfelt Rose Day Quotes, Messages And Wishes For Feb 7
Your search for meaningful Rose Day quotes, messages and wishes ends here. Check what we've curated...
Heartfelt Rose Day Quotes, Messages And Wishes: As the month of love begins, Rose Day marks the start of Valentine’s Week, adding joy to the celebrations leading up to Valentine’s Day.
As we indulge in the celebration of love, whether for a partner, sibling, parent, extended family member, or friend, this day offers a beautiful opportunity for people to come together, reconnect, and rekindle lost connections.
What is a Rose Day?
Every year, Valentine’s Day falls on February 14. However, in the days leading up to it, several special days are dedicated to different aspects of love and affection.
February 7 marks Rose Day, a time to express love and admiration through roses. Your search for meaningful Rose Day quotes, messages and wishes ends here.
We’ve curated the most heartfelt Rose Day quotes, messages and wishes to make the day extra special, check them out.
Rose Day Quotes
“Did my heart love till now? forswear it, sight! For I ne'er saw true beauty till this night.” - William Shakespeare
“If there is a paradise on Earth, it is this, it is this, it is this!" - Amir Khusrau
“Where there is love there is life.” - Mahatma Gandhi
“Love will find a way through paths where wolves fear to prey." - Lord Byron
“For true love is inexhaustible; the more you give, the more you have.” - Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
“The only way of knowing a person is to love them without hope." - Walter Benjamin
