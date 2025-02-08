Vande Bharat Bonanza: Passengers Can Order Meals Anytime

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( IRCTC ) has amended rules allowing passengers onboard Vande Bharat trains to purchase food even if they didn't at the time of ticket booking.

In a circular, the Railway Board said, "In order to provide options, choice of services and adequate catering facilities to current booking & non-optee passengers in Vande Bharat trains, sale and service of food items in Vande Bharat trains may be resumed by the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation)."

"For current booking and non-optee passengers, the option of cooked meal may also be resumed (if available) which would be in addition to customised Ready to Eat (RTE) meal option," it said.

Railway officials said a lot of passengers used to complain frequently that IRCTC staff did not offer them food even if they wanted to pay only because they had not opted for it during ticket booking.

Reportedly, a railway official has said, "Often it happens that you do not select a pre-paid food option at the time of booking but circumstances arise during the journey that you want to purchase food. In such cases, the IRCTC staff refused to offer food even on paying its cost to such passengers".

"Now, as a policy matter, we have decided that non-optee passengers can also avail safe and quality food in the train," he said