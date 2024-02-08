Veganuary 2024: Delicious Tofu Recipes To Try

Advertisement

Tofu is a plant-based protein with a mild flavour and sponge-like texture that can make it an ideal ingredient for many delicious dishes. From savory stir-fries to soy-glazed tofu, some recipes can add more experience to your taste buds. The delectable tofu can turn into mouthwatering creations that can cater to both your health and culinary cravings.

This January, if choosing a vegan diet is your resolution, try these enticing recipes that can promise to redefine your perception of plant-based delights.

1. Soy-glazed tofu(Recipe by Chef Pawan Kumar, The Park Hotel)

Ingredients

250 gm tofu

50 gm cornstarch

3 garlic cloves

5 tbsp soy sauce

3 tbsp apple vinegar

30 gm brown sugar

5 gm sesame seed

Representation of soy garlic glazed tofu image: veganleonora/Instagram

Method

1. Cut the tofu into cubes.

2. Place the tofu in a deep bowl and add cornstarch. Toss until all the tofu has a thin layer of cornstarch. Add more cornstarch if needed.

3. Cook the tofu cubes over medium-high heat until all sides are golden brown, around 8 minutes. Remove the tofu from the skillet and set it aside. Repeat the same with the remaining batch of tofu.

4. Add chopped garlic to the skillet (add more oil if needed) and cook over medium-high heat for about 1 to 2 minutes. Set aside.

5. Mix the soy sauce, apple vinegar, vegetable stock cube, and brown sugar in a bowl. Set aside.

6. Take a cup and add 2 tablespoons of cornstarch to 2 tablespoons of cold water. Stir until combined, and set aside. Add a bit more cold water if needed.

7. Add the soy mixture to the skillet with the cooked garlic and bring it to a boil.

8. Finally, add the tofu cubes and stir until the tofu is covered with the sweet soy glaze.

9. Garnish with sesame seed and serve with stir-fry vegetables and crisp kimchee salad.

2. Balinese Vegan Curry(Recipe by Chef Ravish Mukri, Ditas, Lower Parel)

Ingredients

Curry paste

Whole peeled garlic

Red Thai chili

Lemon leaf

Lemongrass

Red onion

Madras curry powder

Sugar

Red Thai curry paste

Coconut milk

Fennel powder

White pepper powder

Salt

Olive oil

For the curry:

Boiled Shiitake mushroom

Pineapple

Water chestnut

Bamboo shoot

Broccoli

Baby potatoes

Tofu (optional)

Serving:

Jasmine rice

Side salad

Representation of vegan tofu curry: veganleonora/Instagram

Method

To prepare the curry paste, sauté garlic, red Thai chili, lemon leaf, lemongrass, red onion, Madras curry powder, sugar, red Thai curry paste, coconut milk, fennel powder, white pepper powder, and salt in a pan with olive oil. Once the ingredients are well-cooked and aromatic, blend them into a smooth paste. For the curry, combine boiled shiitake mushrooms, pineapple, water chestnut, bamboo shoot, broccoli, baby potatoes, and tofu (if using) in a large pot. Add the prepared curry paste and cook until the vegetables are tender and the flavors meld. Serve the curry hot with jasmine rice and a fresh side salad.

3. Tofu Artichoke Salad(Recipe by Chef Hitesh Shanbhag, Neuma)

Ingredients

Lolo Rosso lettuce: 40 g

Rocket lettuce: 40 g

Iceberg lettuce: 40gm

Tofu cubes: 60 g

Sesame dressing: 20 ml

Roasted cashew nuts: 15g

Red radish: a few slices

Red chili slice: 2 g

Avocado slice: 1/4 avocado

Roasted sesame seeds: 2 gm

Grilled artichoke: 40 gm

White sesame dressing

White sesame seeds: 100 g

Red wine vinegar: 30 ml

Sesame oil: 100 ml

Dijon mustard: 50 g

Salt: 5 g

Olive oil: 200 ml

Representation of c rispy tofu and avocado salad with sesame dressing : tenderlyvegan/Instagram

Method

Take a mixing bowl. Combine all the lettuces in equal portions. Add the sesame dressing to the bowl, and mix the lettuce with the dressing. Add tofu and artichoke to the mixture and plate.Cut avocado into thin slices for garnish. Add roasted sesame, cashew nuts, a red chili slice, and red radish as garnish from top.

Tofu scrambled Nico Pallotta

9 ounces of firm tofu (a tofu block around that size; not a problem if it's a little more or less)

¾ cup unsweetened plant milk, soy, oats, and cashew

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

½ teaspoon salt or more to taste

2 twists of black pepper

¼ teaspoon black salt is optional for an eggy flavor.

Add more for a more eggy taste.

Crumble the tofu with your hands and put it in a non-stick pan on medium-high heat.

Method

Step 1: Add the unsweetened plant milk.

Step 2: The milk will make the scrambled tofu softer and moist, similar to scrambled eggs.

Step 3: Add the turmeric powder to give the scrambled tofu a yellow color.

Step 4 Season with salt, black pepper, and optionally with black salt or Kala Namak, a rock salt that tastes like egg.

Step 5: Cook on medium-high heat until the pan is dry. It should take about 5 minutes.

Tofu Stir-Fry (Recipe by Well Plated blogger ERIN CLARKE)

2 (14-ounce) packages of extra-firm tofu; do not use firm, silken, or anything else other than extra-firm.

1 tablespoon canola oil or grapeseed oil

3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce divided, plus additional to taste

3 large garlic cloves minced (about 1 heaping tablespoon)

1 small bunch of finely chopped green onions, divided

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger1–2 teaspoons fresh chili paste (sambal oelek) or

1/4–1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (we like a bit of a kick, so I use the full 2 teaspoons chili paste).

10 ounces of baby spinach

2 tablespoons of toasted sesame seeds

2 teaspoons sesame oil

For serving: Prepared brown rice (see Instant Pot Brown Rice) Cauliflower rice. Soya or rice noodles and Quinoa



Method:



1. Drain the tofu. Wrap each block in a double layer of paper towels and pat dry, pressing down on the tofu lightly to squeeze out excess moisture. Cut the tofu into 3/4-inch cubes. In a large nonstick skillet or wok, heat the canola oil over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot but not smoking, add the tofu (be careful, as the oil will splatter a little bit) and drizzle with 1 tablespoon soy sauce. Sauté, stirring every minute or so, until the tofu is nicely colored on all sides and the moisture has cooked off, about 8 to 10 minutes. Don’t feel that you need to stir constantly. Sitting for a while on one side is what will allow the tofu to brown. Add the garlic, roughly two-thirds of the green onion, ginger, chili paste, and the remaining 2 tablespoons of soy sauce. Stir and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add several large handfuls of spinach, stirring as you go, so that it wilts and you can fit more in the pan. Once the first addition has wilted, continue to add and wilt the spinach by handfuls until all of the spinach is added. It will seem like a ridiculous amount at first, but it will cook down considerably. Stir in the sesame seeds. Stir in the sesame oil. Remove from the heat. Sprinkle the reserved green onions over the top. Serve hot, with brown rice, noodles, or whatever you like, along with a few dashes of additional soy sauce and chili paste or flakes to taste.

