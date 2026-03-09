Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Manyavar Mohey Wedding Campaign Goes Viral In Just 72 Hours, Crosses 300 Million Views

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s grand nuptial, better known as ‘The wedding of ViRosh’, was the season's most talked-about celebration. The internet was in awe with each picture of the couple together. During their wedding festivities, the two ethnic wear brands, Manyavar and Mohey, dropped a fresh campaign featuring the newlywed couple together. The thoughtful campaign was created and executed by Prachar Communications. The post has now become the most liked organic branded collaboration post in India, crossing 8 million likes.

What newlywed couple, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda said about the campaign?

Speaking about the campaign, Rashmika Mandanna said to Prachar Communications, "Manyavar Mohey has a beautiful way of celebrating weddings through emotion and storytelling, and that’s what made this association special for me. The outfits are not just elegant and fashionable but also showcase incredible craftsmanship and attention to detail."

Vijay Deverakonda added, "This campaign stood out for me because it captures the real energy and dynamics of relationships. The concept, the music, the outfits—everything came together in a way that feels contemporary yet deeply connected to tradition. The collaboration with Rashmika and the team was energising, and seeing how the audience responded so enthusiastically reinforced how impactful well-executed storytelling can be."

About the Manyavar and Mohey wedding season campaign

After Manyavar and Mohey launched their collaborative campaign, the post featuring the two actors quickly went viral and became the talk of the town, gaining more than 120 million views. Internet users also showed strong appreciation in the comment section, and the post has received over 8.5 million likes. Overall, the campaign has now surpassed 300 million views across platforms.

Advertisement

Fans flooded Instagram with likes, comments, and shares as soon as the new reel featuring the two actors appeared online. Prachar Communications and Shreyansh Innovations conceptualised and executed the campaign in under three days, with an original soundtrack by Amit Trivedi.

The campaign presents the new on-screen couple through a blend of storytelling and Indian wedding celebrations, while adding a modern touch. The campaign showcases Manyavar and Mohey’s range of contemporary ethnic wear designed for the modern wedding season. The team launched the campaign on digital media and several social media platforms. The campaign’s long-term vision will expand through cinema and print.