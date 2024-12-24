Published 13:50 IST, December 24th 2024
Viral: Images Of Madhuri Dixit’s Defying Age With Soft Allure In This Tassel Dress
Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit accelerates heartbeats at 57 in a pink-hued ensemble that'll make you fall for beauty, strong presence, and grace.
The 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit continues to wow fans with her ageless beauty at 57 by juxtaposing current fashion trends with her authentic charm that has the same effect as the years gone by.
Be it slaying at as a Bollywood diva with on point sense of traditional elegance or look spectacular in her latest pink tassel dress appearance, she can't stop spreading magical allure.
On Monday, Madhuri took to Instagram, sharing a series of stunning snaps with the caption, “soft glam, strong energy,” and honestly, could we get any more inspired? The lilac ensemble had her looking like an absolute vision, exuding elegance and sophistication.
The off-shoulder satin blouse featured dramatic oversized wraparound detailing, giving her look an added flair of high fashion. The bodycon skirt, adorned with silver tassels. The delicate balance between soft pastels and striking embellishments made the outfit a true showstopper.
Wondering how much Madhuri Dixit's designer tassel dress costs?
Well, hold onto your wallets, because Madhuri’s gorgeous dress from Tanieya Khanuja comes with a price tag of ₹72,800. Worth every penny, right?
Stylist Sukriti Grover made sure Madhuri’s look was nothing short of perfection, pairing the dress with dangling diamond earrings, multiple stacked rings, and silver stiletto heels. Makeup artist Billy Manik worked his magic with nude eyeshadow, winged liner, and a glossy pink pout, while hairstylist Sheetal F. Khan gave Madhuri soft curls with a side part that completed the glam factor.
