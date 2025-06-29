Viral Video Shows Brain Surgeon Explaining Early Warning Signs Of A Stroke

New Delhi: Stressful lives, hectic schedules, overthinking, unhealthy lifestyles and eating habits, or underlying health conditions have all contributed to a recent surge in sudden heart attacks and brain strokes.

As public concern grows over how to take better care of one's health and stay informed, a video is going viral on the social media platform X, in which a brain surgeon discusses the early warning signs of a stroke that the body may display.

The doctor speaking in this video says, “One month before a stroke your body gives you signs. Please pay close attention to these signals. They could save your life.”

“I'm a brain surgeon and I've seen up close what a stroke can do. The saddest part is that in many cases the body had already given signs. That's why I'm asking you to listen carefully and help share this with everyone you love,” she said.

Sign number one | Frequent nausea and dizziness

The brain surgeon says that many people arrive at the hospital saying they've been feeling nauseous or dizzy for weeks, thinking it was just the heat or stress, but in reality those symptoms could point to circulation problems in the brain. If you don't have a clear cause like pregnancy, intoxication, or an infection, go see a doctor.

Sign number two | Extreme fatigue and constant headaches

The doctor says that the extreme fatigue and constant headaches isn't the tiredness from work. It's a strange kind of exhaustion that doesn't go away even after resting well.

And if it's accompanied by daily headaches or ones that worsen over time, it could be an early warning sign of a stroke.

Sign number three | Numbness on one side of the body

The doctor said, “Do you suddenly feel like your arm, leg, or half your face is falling asleep? This could be a mini stroke or a warning that part of your brain is already starting to fail.”

Sign number four | Sudden changes in vision