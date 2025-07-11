What Is The Latest 'Fake Wedding' Trend? ₹1,499 Tickets To Dance Without Bride And Groom - Wild Concept Taking Over The Internet

Gen Z trends are getting weirdly interesting by every passing day. Now, weddings have become more than just sacred marriage rituals; the younger generation has turned them into a new source of dopamine, thanks to all the band, baaja, and baaraat. For years, both kids and adults have looked forward to weddings, dressing up, enjoying delicious food, and let’s be honest, we all tend to overeat because it’s free and tasty.

But imagine attending a wedding, paying for it, and no one actually gets married. Yes, you heard that right, ‘fake weddings’ are now a thing. This wild trend feels more like a business model nobody asked for, yet somehow, it’s going viral.

What is a Fake Wedding?

Party scenes in India’s metro cities have taken a quirky twist with the rise of a new trend called ‘fake wedding celebrations.’ These events offer the fun and glamour of an Indian wedding, but without an actual couple getting married. Guests turn up in vibrant ethnic wear, dance to the dhol, and enjoy classic wedding-style food, minus any emotional or social commitment.

A video shared by a content creator explains the concept behind these events. These staged weddings feature everything from baraat-style entries and sangeet performances to flower showers, mock varmala ceremonies, and even a pretend pandit. People dress in traditional outfits, pose for Instagram-friendly reels, and party late into the night, just like they would at a real wedding.

While some of these events are informal, taking place on college campuses or rooftop bars, many are ticketed. The goal is to enjoy the energy of a wedding without the pressure or cost. It especially appeals to Gen Z, who seek creative, inclusive, and community-based experiences.

On X, a user named Aaraynsh shared a screenshot of an upcoming fake wedding invite, scheduled to take place in Noida this Saturday. “Now you can pay Rs 1499 and attend a fake wedding. No dulha, no rishtedaar—you just come, enjoy the vibe, and go home. It includes food, dhol, dancing, and Insta-worthy pictures. Wild concept!” the user wrote.