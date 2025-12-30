When Is the Right Time To Take Down Your Christmas Tree? | Image: X

Festive décor is one of the things people love most about the holidays. Still, even as you enjoy the warmth and charm of a beautifully decorated home, the question of when to take down Christmas decorations often creeps in. After putting so much effort into making your space festive, from lights on the front of the house to a fully decorated Christmas tree, along with garlands, wreaths, greenery, and familiar holiday ornaments, the idea of packing everything away can feel overwhelming.

When to take down the Christmas tree?

Even if you do not celebrate Epiphany, also known as Three Kings Day, alongside Catholics, Anglicans, and Orthodox churches, you have likely come across it without realising. The idea of the "Twelve Days of Christmas" and the famously catchy song comes from the 12 days between Christmas Day and 6 January.

Some religious traditions believe this early January date marks the arrival of the Magi, also called the Three Kings or Wise Men, who visited the baby Jesus. For followers of these faiths, people should wish others "Merry Christmas!" only between Christmas Day and Epiphany, as they see the birth of Jesus as the start of the Christmas season, not its conclusion.

Why New Year's Eve is an option?

Some people follow the tradition of taking down their Christmas tree by New Year’s Eve, 31 December, as they believe leaving it up into the new year brings bad luck. Many see this day as the true end of the festive season, with work and school about to resume.