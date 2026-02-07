Who Is The Richest BTS Member? Jungkook, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, Jin, RM And Taehyung's Net Worth Revealed

The countdown for BTS(Bangtan Sonyeondan) comeback has officially begun. Taehyung, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga and J-Hope will be hosting their first live concert in April after 4 year of hiatus.

BTS is not just a boy band; it has evolved into a global brand. The group's net worth comes from multiple sources, including album and concert sales, merchandise, brand partnerships, and streaming revenue. When all these earnings are combined, BTS's net worth as a group is estimated to be between $200 million and $250 million.

Kim Taehyung's net worth

Kim Taehyung aka V, is BTS's wealthiest member. According to media reports, his net worth is estimated at approximately $40 million (₹342 crore). Beyond his work with the band, Tae Tae's K-drama Hwarang and his solo OSTs have contributed to his earnings.

Jungkook’s net worth

Jungkook stands as the second-richest member of BTS. His net worth is believed to be close to $35 million (₹292 crore). Even as the youngest member, Jung Kookie has built impressive financial achievements through his career.

J-hope’s net worth

J-Hope holds the position of the third-wealthiest member, with reports suggesting a net worth of about $30 million USD (₹250 crore). Real estate plays a major role in his fortune, as he owns several high-end properties worth millions. He also earns through songwriting, music production, and major brand partnerships, including his role as Louis Vuitton’s House Ambassador.

Suga’s net worth

Min Yoongi, popularly known as Suga, reportedly shares a similar net worth to J-Hope, estimated at around $30 million USD (₹250 crore).

RM’s net worth

GQ India reports that RM, the leader of BTS, ranks fifth with an estimated net worth of around $22 million USD.

Jimin’s net worth

Park Jimin holds a reported net worth of $20 million USD. He also stands out as a major fashion influencer in South Korea and serves as the global ambassador for Dior and the house ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

Jin’s net worth