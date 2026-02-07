Updated 7 February 2026 at 17:58 IST
Who Is The Richest BTS Member? Jungkook, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, Jin, RM And Taehyung's Net Worth Revealed
The who's who of South Korea, BTS, is gearing up for a grand comeback. Amid the excitement, let's explore who holds the title of the richest member among V, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, RM, SUGA and J-hope.
The countdown for BTS(Bangtan Sonyeondan) comeback has officially begun. Taehyung, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga and J-Hope will be hosting their first live concert in April after 4 year of hiatus.
BTS is not just a boy band; it has evolved into a global brand. The group's net worth comes from multiple sources, including album and concert sales, merchandise, brand partnerships, and streaming revenue. When all these earnings are combined, BTS's net worth as a group is estimated to be between $200 million and $250 million.
Kim Taehyung's net worth
Kim Taehyung aka V, is BTS's wealthiest member. According to media reports, his net worth is estimated at approximately $40 million (₹342 crore). Beyond his work with the band, Tae Tae's K-drama Hwarang and his solo OSTs have contributed to his earnings.
Jungkook’s net worth
Jungkook stands as the second-richest member of BTS. His net worth is believed to be close to $35 million (₹292 crore). Even as the youngest member, Jung Kookie has built impressive financial achievements through his career.
J-hope’s net worth
J-Hope holds the position of the third-wealthiest member, with reports suggesting a net worth of about $30 million USD (₹250 crore). Real estate plays a major role in his fortune, as he owns several high-end properties worth millions. He also earns through songwriting, music production, and major brand partnerships, including his role as Louis Vuitton’s House Ambassador.
Suga’s net worth
Min Yoongi, popularly known as Suga, reportedly shares a similar net worth to J-Hope, estimated at around $30 million USD (₹250 crore).
RM’s net worth
GQ India reports that RM, the leader of BTS, ranks fifth with an estimated net worth of around $22 million USD.
Jimin’s net worth
Park Jimin holds a reported net worth of $20 million USD. He also stands out as a major fashion influencer in South Korea and serves as the global ambassador for Dior and the house ambassador for Tiffany & Co.
Jin’s net worth
Jin, also known as Kim Seok-jin, has a reported net worth of $20 million (₹166 crore). As the oldest member of BTS, he became the first in the group to complete his military service. He also shares his name with the well-known Korean ramen brand, Jin Ramen, made by Ottogi.
