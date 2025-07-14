Who was San Rechal Gandhi? Former Miss Puducherry Who Committed Suicide At 26

Former Miss World Black Beauty San Rachal allegedly committed suicide on July 12 in Puducherry. According to the media reports, the 26-year-old model had been struggling with depression and took an overdose of BP tablets at her father’s home in Puducherry. She also left a suicide note.

Who was San Rechal?

San Rachel Gandhi, aka Shankar Priya, had created a unique niche for herself in the modelling industry. She lived in Karamani Kuppam, Puducherry. According to her Instagram, she got married to Sath Ya on June 11, 2024. She often spoke openly against discrimination and bias related to skin tone in the entertainment world.

She won several beauty titles, including Miss Pondicherry 2022, Miss Dark Queen Tamil Nadu 2019, Miss Best Attitude 2019, Queen of Madras 2022, and Miss World in the Black Beauty category. She also worked as a pageant coach and had 181K followers on Instagram.

San Rechal Gandhi's cause of death

According to OneIndia reports, police said Rachel Gandhi allegedly took around 50 blood pressure tablets at her father’s home. She was admitted to JIPMER Hospital soon after, where she later passed away. Investigators reportedly believe that severe financial stress and personal pressure might have driven her to take this extreme step.

As per reports, officials also said that in recent months, San Rechal had sold and pledged her jewellery to arrange funds for her professional goals. Reports claim she had hoped for financial help from her father, but he told her he could not support her due to his responsibilities towards his son.