Who Were Barbie Designer Duo Mario Paglino And Gianni Grossi? Duo Behind Famous Madonna, Lady Gaga Dolls Killed In Tragic Car Crash In Italy

Updated 30 July 2025 at 10:13 IST
A tragic road accident claimed the lives of two Barbie designers, Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi. Reports suggest that the designer duo breathed their last in a head-on collision with another car that was coming the wrong way along the A4 Turin-Milan highway in Italy. Mario Paglino was 52 and Gianni Grossi was 55 at the time of their death. The Barbie team officially confirmed the duo's passing in an official statement, mourning the loss.
On late July 29, the official account of Barbie shared a photo of the designer duo and issued a statement confirming their loss of life in the fatal accident. Calling the duo ‘treasured creators’, the team wrote, "As passionate and talented designers and lifelong collectors, their spirit and love for the brand turned every creation they touched into a masterpiece. Beyond their remarkable talent, they shared an energy that lit up every space they entered.”
Highlighting their contributions to the widespread fame of Barbie, the team further stated, “Whether leading the Italian Doll Convention in Milan or showcasing their talents and love for Barbie at doll shows all over the world, their presence brought warmth, laughter, and a sense of belonging.”
Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi were a common name among the fans of Barbie, the toys that shaped not just a generation, but also a pop-culture movement. The designer duo came together in 1999, to form their company, Magia2000. Their brand grew to global recognition, especially after they caught the attention of Mattel, the parent company of Barbie. The company is responsible for creating unique designs for Barbie Dolls that became a worldwide sensation and a hot favourite among collectors.
Through their work, the designers often paid homage to other renowned artists. Their Barbies, inspired by the works of Frida Kahlo, Pablo Picasso, Van Gogh, and Gustav Klimt, became a moment of their own. Not just celebrated artists, Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi also paid tribute to celebrities by designing dolls in their honour. Their most famous work includes Barbies celebrating Madonna, Cher, Victoria Beckham, Lady Gaga, and Sarah Jessica Parker. Apart from being creative collaborators, Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi were also romantically involved with each other.
