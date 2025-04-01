Why Did Cristiano Ronaldo and Samantha Take Ice Baths? The Shocking Benefits You Need to Know

Ice Bath has been praised for its numerous health benefits, and these celebrities have been vocal about its positive impact. | Image: X

New Delhi: Last year, the fitness world was taken by storm as several top celebrities, including football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, embraced the Ice Bath Challenge. Their participation in this extreme wellness trend quickly went viral, leaving fans and fitness enthusiasts in awe.

Ice Bath has been praised for its numerous health benefits, and these celebrities have been vocal about its positive impact on their physical and mental well-being.

Celebrities Who Embraced the Ice Bath Challenge

Cristiano Ronaldo

Vidyut Jammwal

Neha Sharma

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Vidya Malvade

Why Do Celebrities Promote Ice Baths?

Celebrities promote ice baths because of the scientifically-backed health benefits they offer. From improved recovery to mental resilience, ice baths provide an array of advantages for both physical and mental health. Let’s take a closer look at some of the benefits:

1. Enhanced Recovery

After intense physical activity, muscles can feel fatigued and sore. Ice baths help reduce muscle soreness and inflammation by constricting blood vessels and slowing metabolic activity. This allows muscles to recover faster and get back to peak performance.

2. Mental Resilience

Cold water immersion is also known to improve mental resilience. It helps increase stress tolerance levels and creates mental toughness. Many athletes swear by this practice as it trains their minds to deal with stress more effectively, both on and off the field.

3. Improved Circulation

Submerging your body in cold water helps improve blood circulation. As blood vessels constrict during the immersion, they dilate after you exit the ice bath, improving the flow of oxygen-rich blood to muscles and tissues, promoting faster healing and recovery.

4. Skin Benefits

Ice baths can do wonders for your skin. The cold temperature reduces inflammation, soothes irritated skin, and even improves skin tone. Many celebrities, like Kim Kardashian, use this practice as part of their skincare regimen.

5. Boosts Immunity

Regular exposure to cold water can stimulate the production of white blood cells, which are essential for fighting infections. The lymphatic system also benefits, helping remove toxins and enhancing overall immunity.

6. Aids Mental Health

Cold water immersion triggers the release of endorphins, the body’s natural mood elevators. This can help reduce stress, alleviate symptoms of depression, and improve overall mood.

What is an Ice Bath?

An ice bath involves immersing the body in cold water, typically with temperatures ranging from 50-59°F (10-15°C). Athletes and fitness enthusiasts often use this practice to help with muscle recovery, reduce soreness, and improve overall health.

According to various experts cited by various news reports, ice baths are beneficial for reducing inflammation and muscle soreness after intense physical activity.

They are particularly helpful in summer when the body needs relief from heat and strain.

Ideal Duration and Frequency for Ice Baths

The ideal duration for an ice bath is 5-15 minutes. Beginners should start with shorter durations and gradually build tolerance.

Experts recommend 2-3 ice baths per week, depending on individual recovery needs and tolerance levels.

Precautions to Follow While Taking Ice Baths

While ice baths offer numerous benefits, it’s important to follow certain precautions to ensure safety:

Ensure the water temperature is not too cold, staying above 50°F (10°C), to prevent hypothermia.

Start with shorter durations (2-3 minutes) and gradually increase the time spent in the ice bath.

Consult a healthcare professional if you have any cardiovascular issues or hypertension before incorporating ice baths into your routine.

Stay well-hydrated before and after your ice bath to avoid dehydration.

After exiting the ice bath, warm up gradually with a warm shower or towel.

Is Ice Bathing Worth the Hype?

While the Ice Bath Challenge is now a viral trend embraced by celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo and Samantha, it offers several health benefits that can aid in muscle recovery, mental toughness, and skin rejuvenation.