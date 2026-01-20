Why Is Republic Day Celebrated On January 26? Know This Year's Theme, Chief Guest And Other Key Details

Republic Day is one of the three National holidays of India. The day is celebrated every year on January 26. Unlike Independence Day on August 15, which marks the end of British rule, Republic Day honours the moment India formally adopted its Constitution and became a fully sovereign republic.

Why is Republic day celebrated?

While India attained freedom from British rule on August 15, 1947, the nation continued to function under laws framed during the colonial era for a few months. After nearly three years of extensive deliberations, the Constituent Assembly finalised the Constitution on November 26, 1949, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. With this, India formally transitioned to a republic, empowering its citizens with fundamental rights and democratic values.

The choice of January 26 is also symbolic. On this date in 1930, the Indian National Congress had proclaimed the declaration of Purna Swaraj, or complete independence, rejecting British authority. By enforcing the Constitution on the same day two decades later, independent India paid homage to the sacrifices and aspirations of its freedom fighters, linking the ideals of the independence movement with the birth of the republic.

Republic Day celebration in the National Capital

Every year Republic Day is celebrated with pride and fervour across the nation. The annual Republic Day parade in New Delhi reflects this spirit in a powerful visual narrative. A display of military strength symbolises national security and unity, which is accompanied by a cultural tableau from different states highlighting India’s diversity.



Republic Day 2026: Theme and chief guests

Approximately 10,000 special guests (including spouses) from different walks of life have been invited to witness the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, on January 26, 2026, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement. The guests include those who have carried out exemplary work in income and employment generation, best innovators, researchers & start-ups, Self Help Groups and best performers under key government initiatives.These special guests will be prominently seated at Kartavya Path. In addition to the celebrations, arrangements have been made for the special guests to visit the National War Memorial, PM Sangrahalay and other prominent places in Delhi.

This year, the annual celebration of India's Republic Day will centre around the theme marking the 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will be the Chief Guests for the 2026 Republic Day Parade.