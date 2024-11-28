Published 19:34 IST, November 28th 2024
Winter Warmer Recipes That'll Soothe Your Spirits
Try these four winter warmer recipes that'll keep you in high spirits this winter season.
Winter ensues a cold wave that makes you crave quilts, and heart-warming recipes that you stir up in the comfort of your household. Try these winter warmer recipes that'll keep you in high spirits this winter season.
Spicy cinnamon hot toddy
Forget the plain ol’ hot toddy; this one packs a punch! With a mix of water, honey, lemon, and a cinnamon stick, this drink will warm you from the inside out. The spicy kick of cinnamon adds a cozy vibe, and honey helps soothe any winter sniffles.
Gingerbread latte
Move over pumpkin spice—gingerbread’s taking the spotlight. Brew up your espresso, add steamed milk, a spoonful of molasses, cinnamon, to your liking, and a sprinkle of ginger. Top with whipped cream if you're feeling fancy. It’s like Christmas in a cup, no matter the month.
Sweet potato soup
For a soul-soothing switch, nothing compares to the winter warmth than a rich sweet potato soup is capable of offering. On the other hand, it's also capable of being a delectable offering when one adds a pinch of cinnamon, a dash of nutmeg, along with coconut milk, known to heighten the taste of this simple dish. Have a go at these winter classics and let us know how you felt.
