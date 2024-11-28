sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:34 IST, November 28th 2024

Winter Warmer Recipes That'll Soothe Your Spirits

Try these four winter warmer recipes that'll keep you in high spirits this winter season.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Concoct these winter drinks to keep you warm
Concoct these winter drinks to keep you warm | Image: Pinterest
Winter ensues a cold wave that makes you crave quilts, and heart-warming recipes that you stir up in the comfort of your household. Try these winter warmer recipes that'll keep you in high spirits this winter season.

Cinnamon Hot Toddy - Ask Dr. Dee
Spicy cinnamon hot toddy. Image credit: Pinterest

Spicy cinnamon hot toddy

Forget the plain ol’ hot toddy; this one packs a punch! With a mix of water, honey, lemon, and a cinnamon stick, this drink will warm you from the inside out. The spicy kick of cinnamon adds a cozy vibe, and honey helps soothe any winter sniffles.

GINGERBREAD LATTE - Bake with Shivesh
Gingerbread latte. Image credit: Pinterest

Gingerbread latte

Move over pumpkin spice—gingerbread’s taking the spotlight. Brew up your espresso, add steamed milk, a spoonful of molasses, cinnamon, to your liking, and a sprinkle of ginger. Top with whipped cream if you're feeling fancy. It’s like Christmas in a cup, no matter the month.

Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Soup Recipe | Taste of Home
Sweet potato soup. Image credit: Pinterest

Sweet potato soup

For a soul-soothing switch, nothing compares to the winter warmth than a rich sweet potato soup is capable of offering. On the other hand, it's also capable of being a delectable offering when one adds a pinch of cinnamon, a dash of nutmeg, along with coconut milk, known to heighten the taste of this simple dish. Have a go at these winter classics and let us know how you felt. 

19:34 IST, November 28th 2024