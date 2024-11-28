Winter Warmer Recipes That'll Soothe Your Spirits

Winter ensues a cold wave that makes you crave quilts, and heart-warming recipes that you stir up in the comfort of your household. Try these winter warmer recipes that'll keep you in high spirits this winter season.

Spicy cinnamon hot toddy

Forget the plain ol’ hot toddy; this one packs a punch! With a mix of water, honey, lemon, and a cinnamon stick, this drink will warm you from the inside out. The spicy kick of cinnamon adds a cozy vibe, and honey helps soothe any winter sniffles.

Gingerbread latte

Move over pumpkin spice—gingerbread’s taking the spotlight. Brew up your espresso, add steamed milk, a spoonful of molasses, cinnamon, to your liking, and a sprinkle of ginger. Top with whipped cream if you're feeling fancy. It’s like Christmas in a cup, no matter the month.

Sweet potato soup