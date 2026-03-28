Worried Parent is Not a Good Parent: Sadhguru's Golden Advice To Alia Bhatt On Her Parenting Queries

Alia Bhatt recently sought guidance on parenting from Spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev. The actress sat down in a conversation with the spiritual guru in Chennai, and a video from their chat is now viral. In the clip, the Jigra actress could be seen seeking parenting advice. For the unversed, Alia Bhatt is the mother of toddler girl Raha Kapoor.

Sadhuguru shares golden parenting advice with Alia Bhatt

Sadhguru took to his official Instagram account to share a video in which he could be seen praying with Alia Bhatt before the beginning of their session. He also shared a small glimpse of their session together. In the video, Alia, like any other new parent, was heard asking him, “Your one advice to a parent who's worried if they're being a good parent would be?”

Much to the actress's surprise, Sadhguru chuckled before he replied, “A worried parent is not a good parent.” This leaves the audience in the room, as well as Alia laughing. The actress then responds by saying, “I don't think you can take worry out of it. I think you'd admit.”



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Alia Bhatt shares glimpses from her Chennai visit

On March 27, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share photos from her meeting with Sadhguru. For the visit, the actress donned a blue coloured saree with floral detailing. Her sheer saree featured some sequence details and embelishments. She teamed the outfit with a matching sleeveless blouse and a statement choker.



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