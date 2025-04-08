You’re Probably Aging Wrong And It Could Be Deadly, Says Physician Peter Attia

Attia explained that one of the key factors in aging well is preserving mitochondrial function, the energy powerhouses of our cells. | Image: X

New Delhi: In an episode of ‘The Diary of a CEO,’ Canadian-American author and physician Dr. Peter Attia revealed a startling truth about aging and the simple but overlooked factor that could mean life or death.

Aging Isn't Destiny Decline Is Optional

Dr. Peter Attia, challenged the widespread belief that physical decline is an unavoidable part of aging.

Responding to a question on why people don’t take aging more seriously, Attia said the problem lies in our acceptance of decline as destiny.

“People look at their parents, their grandparents, they're immobile, they can’t function properly and they say, ‘That’s my destiny. It’s genetic.’ But I don’t agree with that,” Attia stated.

He said that while death itself is inevitable, the rate of decline is largely within our control.

The Mitochondria Secret: What You Don’t Know Could Kill You

Citing research, Attia explained that one of the key factors in aging well is preserving mitochondrial function, the energy powerhouses of our cells.

“Just because your mitochondria continue to function well doesn’t mean all aspects of aging are offset,” he said, “but it’s a very important one to demonstrate.”

Attia connected the dots between mitochondrial health and real-world strength, stamina, and movement capacity the very abilities that determine quality of life in older age.

‘If You Can’t Do This, You Have a 50% Chance of Dying in a Year’

One of Attia’s most shocking revelations? If you reach a point where you lose basic strength and mobility such as not being able to get up from a chair unassisted your risk of dying within a year skyrockets to 50%.