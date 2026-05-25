'33% Evil': In Open Letter Part 2, S Gurumurthy Scrutinises Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Cabinet Red Flags, Questions TVK’s ‘Thooya Aatchi’ Promise

Dear Mr. Joseph Vijay,

When we wrote to you our first letter, your full cabinet had not been formed. Last week, you appointed 21 more TVK members as ministers, forming a 35-member cabinet comprising 31 from the TVK, two from the Congress, and one each from the VCK and the Muslim League.

Since You Are Everything, Those You Wished For Are The Ministers

The Ministry formation after electoral success is the first test of the character and direction of a new government. So, we felt it is not only appropriate but crucial to examine first whether the composition of your cabinet reflects the ‘pure governance’ (Thooya Aatchi) you have promised. In this analysis, we have not included ministers from your allied parties. The reason is that you can appoint only those whom they nominate as ministers. In contrast, when it comes to your own party, you, and you alone, can decide who becomes a minister and who does not. And more, against the backdrop of your declaration that ‘I am everything in my party,' it is plain and obvious that no one else holds that authority. No one can pressure you to appoint a specific person. Therefore, it goes without saying that every individual you have appointed was chosen exclusively by you.

If your party had come to power merely as an alternative to the AIADMK, just as the AIADMK was an alternative to the DMK, our analysis would be meaningless. But the very foundation of your politics is your promise to deliver a pure administration, unlike them. Pure ministers are the first and the most decisive step to running a pure government. It is our duty to inform our readers whether the cabinet you have formed reflects your goal of a pure government. Are the party ministers, MLAs, and candidates you selected, having promised a pure administration, fit for that purpose? Is it acceptable for you to claim your party is different and ‘pure’ when compared to the ministers, MLAs, and candidates of the DMK - which you slammed as an ‘evil party’ and the AIADMK? We seek to analyse this and present it to our readers.

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"Hey Woman. I Will Kill You, I Won't Leave Without Killing You" – Do You Know Who This Is?

What we are about to point out is not a cinematic scene you are familiar with as an actor. It is a real life action scene. It was broadcasted on TV. You must have seen it. What is that scene? "Hey woman, I will kill you, I will kill you. I won't leave without killing you, I won't leave without killing you." A man, accompanied by thugs, stands outside a house door and swears…(see screenshot below):

He tries to break the door and enter. Someone standing with him threatens , "Whenever, whenever it is, you and your father will be thrashed." This is the scene outside the door.

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Then the scene shifts. The scene now is inside the house. The man who stood outside threatening, "I won't leave without killing you," breaks in and ruthlessly beats the occupants with a wooden club. "No... no... no... no," some woman pleads and screams in terror. Ignoring her, he indiscriminately attacks whomever he can with the club. His accomplice, who threatened from outside, joins the assault. Belongings are smashed and scattered. [see screenshot 2 and 3]

Who is the man who stood outside vowing to kill, and then broke in and attacked?

He is the very man you have now appointed as your Finance Minister, Marie Wilson. Consequent to this murderous attack which took place in 2022, not far back, the Puducherry Mahila Court (Magistrate Court) is trying a criminal case against him that involves charges of assault with dangerous weapons, causing injury, criminal trespass, criminal intimidation, damage to property, and the use of obscene language. Last March (2026), the Madras High Court ordered a more intensive investigation into this case.

You have entrusted the responsibility of managing Tamil Nadu's Rs 35 lakh crore GDP and Rs 3.44 lakh crore tax revenue to this ‘pure’ man who said, "Hey woman, I won't leave without killing you." What is mentioned above is not the complete history of your pure Finance Minister. Read further into his background -

Entering politics as a TVK candidate in 2026, Wilson is new to politics. But his family is not. It is unlikely you are unaware that Marie Wilson is the son-in-law of former AIADMK strongman Jeppiaar. In 2011, at an engineering college he started under the Jeppiaar Remibai Educational Trust, an indoor basketball stadium was under construction. Wilson instructed the contractor to build a decorative arch, which collapsed during construction. Ten workers died in the incident. Wilson, criminally charged as responsible for these deaths, went to prison and is currently out on bail.

The anarchy that began in 2011 did not end with his "I won't leave without killing you" threat in 2022. It continues. By April 2026, Wilson had not paid for groceries purchased for his college between 2017 and 2019. Vignesh Ram, the supplier, filed a police complaint stating he was cheated and defrauded by Wilson of Rs 1.10 crore. He complained to the Chennai Commissioner's office that whenever he asked for his rightful dues, he was intimidated and threatened through Wilson's associates. An FIR has been registered and is under investigation. Wilson is facing trials for offences ranging from criminal attempt to cheat, criminal trespass, to attempt to murder.

Wilson's criminal background is not so secret that you would be unaware of it. He has registered all these cases in his candidate’s affidavit as per Election Commission rules. Despite and based on that affidavit, you gave him your pure party’s ticket and the 'whistle' symbol. And more, the video of him breaking into a house and threatening "I won't leave without killing you" in 2022 went viral the moment you gave him a ticket for the 2026 elections. Therefore, it is impossible that you, having formed a pure party to topple the evil DMK, gave him a ticket without knowing his criminal history. More egregiously, knowing his criminal background, you have now made him a minister and even allocated him the critical Finance portfolio - the very foundation of your government's purity. It makes one wonder if your promise of ‘pure governance’ was merely an empty election slogan after all.

"If Anyone Crosses Me, I Will Finish Him Off" – Do You Know Who This Is?

Now hear this audio dialogue -

“No one will even dare to say 'phew' against me. If anyone does, I will finish him off. That is politics. I myself have played a lot of politics. I've seen so many people. I've seen my father; my grandfather was a third-generation politician.

We are the ones who will step into everything. If someone else is given Aranthangi (constituency), will I let it go? Can they give it to anyone else? Tell me if they have someone else?

Leave Aranthangi. In six constituencies, can anyone else be given like that? They won't issue a ticket for these seats without Parvez's signature of approval. Understand? Wherever anyone goes, I have to be the one to decide for these six constituencies. This former minister Subramanian joined. It is I who recommended him now. Understand?

It would even be fine if we meet the leader and fix it at Rs 10 crores per constituency. Even if someone joins through Sengottaiyan, I am the recommendation. So, as far as the Pudukkottai district is concerned, ticket matters must come to me. I will call you in the evening, come let's meet in person."

WHO IS THIS? The man you have appointed as your Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development the MLA from Aranthangi constituency, J Mohamad Parvez who swore can anyone else get ticket without his okay in his constituency or is neighbourhood. This audio was released by the YouTube channel IndTamil 24x7. You gave the ‘pure’ party ticket to the ‘pure’ man who arrogantly claimed, "If anyone crosses me, I will finish him off," "we will step into everything," "it would be fine to meet the Leader (meaning you) and fix Rs 10 crores for a constituency," and "even if they join through Sengottaiyan, I recommend the ticket."

You moved ahead and made that ‘pure’ man a minister. He is your Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development. The man who says "I will finish my adversaries off" is the one protecting labour welfare in your regime. He has been given the responsibility of developing the skills of the people, especially the youth. What skill he can foster is obvious. The promise to provide a pure administration and the ministerial appointment of Parvez are fundamentally contradictory. Are they not?

A ‘Pure’ Cabinet – Evil DMK, Pure TVK, And 'Neither-Here-Nor-There' AIADMK: A Comparison

Your ministers Wilson and Parvez are not exceptions. They are at best the worst examples. Now, let us generally analyse your pure party's MLAs and Ministers. Out of your 106 MLAs (excluding yourself), 33 [38 per cent] have pending criminal cases. Of those 33, 19 [18 per cent] face serious criminal charges. Your own MLAs and Ministers have admitted this in the affidavits submitted to the Election Commission. What constitutes a serious charge in electoral rules? Crimes punishable with a maximum of five years or more in prison, non-bailable offenses, electoral fraud, murderous assault, and causing financial loss to the exchequer are considered serious crimes.

You selected and gave your pure party tickets to 19 individuals who have committed crimes carrying over five years of imprisonment and they became MLAs. Let us assume that because the party was formed very late and tickets were given in a rush, and those with criminal charges ended up becoming MLAs. But out of the 19 MLAs facing serious criminal charges, you have made 11 of them ministers. How is that? This means that one-third [33 per cent] of your ‘pure’ party members in your cabinet today are facing serious criminal charges.

You cannot say you did this in a hurry. You appointed them as Ministers after full deliberations, and contemplation. It is not as if you realised an error occurred resulting in criminals becoming MLAs, and subsequently withheld ministerial posts from them. You consciously selected and made a majority of them ministers. Didn't you? And more, out of the 11 facing serious charges, you have even given key portfolios to six of them.

Now let us compare your ‘pure’ 2026 cabinet with the ‘evil’ DMK’s cabinet you have defeated. A Gemini AI analysis states that out of the 34 ministers in the 2021-26 DMK cabinet, 16 [47 per cent] faced serious criminal charges. So, if the DMK is 48 per cent evil, your cabinet is 33 per cent evil. Now, let us compare the 2021 evil DMK and the 2026 pure TVK cabinets with the 'neither pure nor evil’ AIADMK cabinet headed by Jayalalithaa in 2016-21. Gemini AI notes that in 2016, out of 29 AIADMK ministers, only – note only – four [14 per cent] faced serious criminal charges.

Therefore, the 'neither-pure-nor-evil' AIADMK cabinet is obviously purer - eight times purer – than your ‘pure’ cabinet. Jayalalithaa’s slogan defining the DMK as an ‘evil force’ rings truer than your slogan the DMK is evil. However, there is one difference: while Jayalalithaa called the DMK an evil, she did not trap herself by claiming to be a ‘pure’. In contrast as mentioned in the previous letter, unlike Jayalalithaa you have trapped yourself by making such a claim.

‘Pure’ Candidates – Your Party, DMK, AIADMK: A Comparison

Now come to your pure party’s selection of candidates as compared to the evil DMK and the AIADMK. Having sworn to provide a pure administration, out of the 231 candidates your party fielded, 92 [40 per cent] have had some criminal background, and 43 [19 per cent] of them have had a serious criminal background, according to Gemini AI. If you compare your pure party's candidates with the evil DMK's candidates in the 2026 elections, 40 per cent of the evil DMK's candidates also have had a criminal background. That is exactly the same as your party. Your pure party’s candidates were only as pure or impure as the evil DMK’s. And more. Only 18 per cent of the candidates in the evil DMK face serious criminal charges - which is 1 per cent lower than your party, states Gemini AI. Therefore, in the selection of candidates, does not your ‘pure’ party appear to be less purer than the evil DMK.

Now let us come to the AIADMK. In the 2026 elections, 69 per cent of their candidates have had some criminal background, and 35 per cent have had a serious criminal background, says Gemini AI. Obviously more than the number in your party and in the DMK. However, in the AIADMK under Jayalalithaa’s leadership, in the 2016 elections, out of 217 candidates, only 26 [12 per cent] had a serious criminal background. Look at the 2021 elections. While 28 per cent of DMK candidates faced serious criminal charges, only 9 per cent of AIADMK candidates did. Both the sole Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK of 2016 and the dual-leadership AIADMK of 2021 gave tickets to a far lower percentage of serious criminals compared to your ‘pure’ party.

Thus, the Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK gave fewer tickets to those who committed serious crimes than both your pure party and the evil DMK. Moreover, even when the AIADMK gave tickets to those with serious crimes, they did not include them in the cabinet. But you have given cabinet positions to those facing serious charges more than the AIADMK in 2016 and 2021. Your ‘pure’ party which has given more tickets to candidates with serious criminal charges than even ‘evil’ DMK and also the AIADMK in 2016 and 2021. There are more MLAs in your ‘pure’ party who face serious criminal charges as compared to even the evil DMK. The number of candidates MLAs with serious criminal charges in your party is twice as much as in the case of the AIADMK.

How then you claim you will provide pure governance, when apart from Wilson and Pervees, you have more MLAs with serious criminal background than the DMK has, multiples of ministers with criminal as compared to the AIADMK. Is this not a challenge for you that you have to provide pure governance with more ministers charged with serious crimes than even the parties whom you charges as evil and not as pure as you are?

Tamil Nadu CM with AIADMK MLA CV Shanmugam

Now let us briefly look at the economic, financial, and administrative challenges you face.

Problems Arising from Immense Expectations

Not only did you give plenty of election tickets to those who committed serious crimes and see them win, but you also appointed an even higher percentage of them as ministers. Consequently, your claim that your party is different and its governance is pure has been tarnished at the start. Yet, your promises have created immense expectations among the public. As stated in the previous issue, just as the expectations created by the Janata Party in 1977 and the Rajiv government in the 1980s eventually turned against them, the extreme expectations you have raised are likely to become a massive problem for you. Therefore, it is better for you to lower these expectations.

When you announced you would release a white paper on the state's financial status against the backdrop of the freebies you lavishly promised in your manifesto, we thought it was a step you were taking to lower public expectations. But your subsequent actions seem to only inflate them, and not lower them. For example, immediately giving priority to populist schemes like 200 units of free electricity, Amma Unavagam, and the closure of Tasmac shops. You must realize that rushing for quick public testimonials right after taking office will only multiply the expectations placed upon you.

The Challenges You Face – In Brief

Today, Tamil Nadu's debt stands at Rs 9.30 lakh crore. The annual interest it pays on the debt is Rs 71,000 crore, and the loan installment to be repaid annually is Rs 56,000 crore. After accounting for both interest and installments, the maximum borrowing permitted by the Reserve Bank for the current year is only Rs 1.06 lakh crore. It is estimated that fulfilling your election promises will require Rs 1 lakh crore annually. Therefore, you must borrow to meet your electoral pledges. Because of this, you will borrow an additional Rs 1 lakh crore per year.

Even before this, the DMK’s freebies resulted in an expenditure that exceeded revenue by Rs 42,000 crore annually, necessitating a borrowing of Rs 42,000 crore per year. Adding the debt you are about to incur, you will be borrowing Rs 1.42 lakh crore annually. You, who intend to bring out a white paper claiming the DMK left enormous debt, you will yourself increase the debt burden by an additional Rs 1 lakh crore a year through your electoral freebies.

Last week, we cited the Mahabharata: "To oppose is easy, to govern is difficult." As the promises you easily made to defeat the DMK fall heavily on your own head, you will understand just how difficult governing truly is.

Furthermore, the new Parandur international airport is absolutely essential for Tamil Nadu's development. You opposed the land acquisition for it. As Yudhisthira noted, that was easy at the time. But after coming to power, even if you realise that the Parandur airport is necessary, you cannot say so publicly. You will have to continue to oppose it. However, it would be wise to form an expert committee, review it, and smartly exit out of your opposition to the Parandur airport. Will you do it? We don't know.

Similarly, the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-2 is delayed. The state government must invest funds in it. But there is no money. Due to free electricity, TANGEDCO is running at a debt of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. With your 200 units of free electricity, its debt will only increase, not decrease.

When the same situation existed in Gujarat 20 years ago, Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister, canceled the freebies facing opposition from his own party, and the Gujarat electricity distribution network turned into profits. And Modi also won politically. This is what constitutes ‘change’.

We are duty-bound to state that your method of continuing the freebies provided by the DMK and AIADMK - and adding even more on top - is not a change from both, but a continuation of both. Aside from this, there are issues like law and order, narcotics, and women's safety. We will write about those in detail later.