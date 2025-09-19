Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Opinion News /
  • Ajay Bagga on Market Rally: Fed Rate Cut, Tax Boost & Trade Hopes Fuel Indian Equities

Updated 19 September 2025 at 09:25 IST

Ajay Bagga on Market Rally: Fed Rate Cut, Tax Boost & Trade Hopes Fuel Indian Equities

Ajay Bagga says Indian markets are rallying on multiple boosters—robust tax revenues, infrastructure push, Fed rate cuts, Trump-Xi talks, and easing trade tariffs—driving investor optimism despite global uncertainties.

Reported by: Ajay Bagga
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Stock Market
Stock Market | Image: ANI/X
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

The Fed effect lasted a day only as on deeper analysis the market decided to party on , rather than tone down in view of the Fed seeing some labour market cloud formation.

Indian markets are having multiple boosters this morning. Tax revenues are showing strength. There is talk of the government tasking every ministry with enhancing infrastructure spending to boost the economy this year . Then the global stimulus coming via the Fed rate cut and projections of more to come. 

Fourth is the  Trump Xi phone exchange this evening which could see some progress and an invite to Trump to visit China . UK has made the template for royal treatment to Trump , expect other countries to follow suit . Finally , the CEA spoke about the 25% punitive tariffs being removed in a few weeks and an overall trade deal at 10-15% for India . All this will help the Indian markets

Read More - Ajay Bagga: Fed’s ‘Risk Management’ Cut May Lift EM Flows

Stock Market Recap 
Indian stock markets ended on a positive note on Thursday, September 18, 2025, with the Nifty closing above the 25,400 mark. The Sensex gained 320.25 points, or 0.39%, to settle at 83,013.96, while the Nifty advanced 93.35 points, or 0.37%, to finish at 25,423.60.

Published By : Gunjan Rajput

Published On: 19 September 2025 at 09:25 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source