Ajay Bagga on Market Rally: Fed Rate Cut, Tax Boost & Trade Hopes Fuel Indian Equities

The Fed effect lasted a day only as on deeper analysis the market decided to party on , rather than tone down in view of the Fed seeing some labour market cloud formation.



Indian markets are having multiple boosters this morning. Tax revenues are showing strength. There is talk of the government tasking every ministry with enhancing infrastructure spending to boost the economy this year . Then the global stimulus coming via the Fed rate cut and projections of more to come.



Fourth is the Trump Xi phone exchange this evening which could see some progress and an invite to Trump to visit China . UK has made the template for royal treatment to Trump , expect other countries to follow suit . Finally , the CEA spoke about the 25% punitive tariffs being removed in a few weeks and an overall trade deal at 10-15% for India . All this will help the Indian markets



Read More - Ajay Bagga: Fed’s ‘Risk Management’ Cut May Lift EM Flows



Stock Market Recap

Indian stock markets ended on a positive note on Thursday, September 18, 2025, with the Nifty closing above the 25,400 mark. The Sensex gained 320.25 points, or 0.39%, to settle at 83,013.96, while the Nifty advanced 93.35 points, or 0.37%, to finish at 25,423.60.