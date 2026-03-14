Electric Kitchen: A Smart Solution to the Gas Crisis

The war in Iran has destabilized the global energy market and increased the likelihood of an oil and gas crisis. If this conflict drags on, fuel supplies could come under pressure in India as well, just like in many other countries around the world. India depends heavily on imported oil and gas to meet its energy needs, so any disruption in global supply can directly affect the kitchens of ordinary households.

Amid these concerns, people in several parts of the country have started buying induction stoves as an alternative arrangement, so that even if gas cylinders become unavailable for some reason, household cooking can continue. At present, this appears to be a temporary solution, but from a long-term perspective it could become an important policy option.

For this Tripti Somani, Founder, Womennovator suggested that if the government systematically promotes electric induction cooking, it could not only reduce dependence on domestic gas but also help people face fewer difficulties during future energy crises. At the same time, such an initiative could strengthen the country’s overall energy security.

However, the biggest challenge in this transition is the fear among ordinary consumers of rising electricity bills. Most families believe that if they start cooking with electricity instead of gas, their monthly electricity expenses will increase significantly. Therefore, the government will need to introduce policies that ensure electric cooking does not become a financial burden on households.

By making better use of the existing electricity infrastructure and providing targeted subsidies, the government can reduce dependence on imported gas and provide immediate relief to households. For this purpose, a “Cooking Credit” system could be introduced.

1. Energy Support

To promote electric cooking, it is essential to address concerns related to electricity bills. The following measures could be considered:

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Expansion of free units: Households that register their kitchens as fully induction-based could see the current free electricity limit increased from 200 units to 400 units. This would allow them to adopt electric cooking without additional financial pressure.

Tiered pricing: For units consumed above the free limit, a special “Green Cooking Rate” (a discounted electricity tariff) could be introduced. The goal would be to ensure that cooking on induction remains cheaper—or at least comparable in cost - to refilling a gas cylinder.

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2. Financial Support: Subsidies on Equipment

Another major barrier to adopting induction cooking is the initial cost. The price of induction stoves and compatible cookware can be difficult for many low-income families to afford at once. Government subsidies could help overcome this obstacle.

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT): A one-time subsidy of 50% to 75% could be provided for the purchase of ISI-marked induction stoves and electric pressure cookers, with the amount transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts. This would significantly reduce the financial burden of purchasing the equipment.

Starter Kit Program: The government could introduce a special “Electric Transition Kit”, consisting of one induction plate and two compatible vessels. These kits could be distributed at subsidized prices through existing fair-price shops, the Public Distribution System (PDS), or government outlets, making them accessible even to rural and low-income households.

3. Strategic Infrastructure and Supply

Financial incentives alone will not be enough for large-scale adoption of electric cooking. Strengthening electricity distribution and supply systems will also be necessary.

Grid reinforcement: Local DISCOMs (distribution companies) could be directed to prioritize upgrading transformers and distribution networks in densely populated residential areas. Electricity demand is likely to rise during peak cooking hours—8:00–10:00 AM and 7:00–9:00 PM—so the system must be capable of handling the additional load during these periods.

Bulk procurement: The government could issue large-scale tenders to procure induction stoves and related equipment from manufacturers. Bulk purchasing would significantly reduce the per-unit cost compared to retail prices, allowing these appliances to be made available to the public at more affordable rates.

In the current phase of energy uncertainty, the Electric Kitchen concept is not just an alternative arrangement but could become an important pillar of future energy security. If the government promotes induction cooking in a planned and systematic manner, it would reduce the country’s dependence on gas, help households manage kitchen expenses more effectively, and lessen the impact of any future global energy crises.