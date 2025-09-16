Globalisation, Slowbalisation or Swadeshi Mobilisation

In the new schoolyard, the clever pupil may still shine. But survival may depend less on brilliance and more on belonging to the right gang.

For much of the late 20th and early 21st century, globalisation worked like a meritocracy for brands.

The best products, the clearest storytelling, and the strongest distribution networks won. Nike, Apple, and Toyota became global icons because they delivered excellence, innovated, and resonated with consumers everywhere.

But that age of open competition is ending. Tariffs, trade disputes, and politicised supply chains have fractured the old order. A brand today can lose not because its product is inferior, but because its passport or production footprint falls on the “wrong” side of a tariff wall. TikTok and Shein are reminders that consumer love is no longer enough. Access to markets is now as political as it is economic.

From Brand Merit to Brand Geopolitics

In this fractured environment, the story of globalisation is shifting. Where once global brands won through consumer merit, they now win or lose through strategic geography.

A car assembled in Mexico may beat a technically superior car from China simply because Washington may favour Mexican trade ties.

A solar panel made in India may find smoother entry into Europe than one from Xinjiang, regardless of efficiency.

This marks the rise of what might be called geo-brands, from companies whose strength lies not only in product quality alone but in their alignment with political power blocs and tariff regimes.

For strategists, the semiotics of a brand are no longer just cultural; they are geopolitical.

Why This Matters for India

Brands are not trivial things. They are the symbols of market presence. They are the visible tip of economic clout. A strong brand ecosystem signals a nation’s creative capacity, manufacturing depth, and cultural influence. In this lies India’s challenge and opportunity.

Despite being the world’s fifth-largest economy, India has very few truly global brands of consequence.

Our companies excel at scale and efficiency, but not enough of them command international consumer mindshare.

Meanwhile, we import heavily from nations whose brands dominate our markets.

If meritocracy is breaking down and geopolitics is reshaping markets, then this is India’s clarion call. We must mobilise to create a Swadeshi brand ecosystem that both safeguards our economic interests and projects India’s identity to the world.

Swadeshi, Guarded Globalisation, and Mobilisation

Swadeshi has always been more than an economic policy. It was the language of self-respect in the freedom struggle. Today, it must be the language of strategic self-reliance. But Swadeshi cannot mean autarky or isolation.

In a global economy, India needs foreign investment, capital inflows, and supply-chain linkages to generate jobs and growth.



The balance lies in what I call guarded globalisation on the one hand welcoming the world’s capital and technology, but on the other hand keeping sight of India’s terms.

This means local value addition, resilient supply chains, and clear support for Indian brands that aspire to go global. It also means defending against unfair practices and building tariff shields where necessary to protect domestic players.

Building India’s Brand Ecosystem

To translate this into reality, three priorities stand out.

1. Nurture Indian Champions.

Whether in mobility, renewable energy, or consumer tech, Indian companies must be supported to compete globally. This includes financing, incubation, and policy backing for brand-building, not just manufacturing.

2. Align with Friendly Trade Blocs.

As tariffs and trade alignments harden, India must position itself as a trusted production hub for global companies, while ensuring that Indian brands gain preferential access abroad.

3. Invest in Cultural and Creative Capital.

Global brands thrive not only on technology but on storytelling. India’s heritage, diversity, and youthful creativity must be mobilised to create brands with authentic cultural resonance.

The Call to Mobilise

The old globalisation was about playing by open rules. The new order is about survival through alignment. In such a world, India cannot be content as a vast consumer market for foreign brands. We must become a producer of ideas, icons, and institutions that carry Indian identity abroad.

Mobilisation is the need of the hour. Be it mobilisation of investment, of employment, of innovation, and above all, of confidence.

Just as Swadeshi once inspired a nation to take control of its destiny,

Swadeshi today must inspire us to build brands that stand tall in the world.



India’s economic rise will not be measured only in GDP figures or trade volumes, but in whether an Indian brand can stand alongside Apple, Toyota, or Samsung as a symbol of quality, innovation, and pride.