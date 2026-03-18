Operation Epic Fury: America and Israel Confront Iran While China Plays the Hidden Hand

New Delhi: Operation Epic Fury marks not just another military campaign in the volatile landscape of West Asia, but a defining moment in the unfolding architecture of 21st century geopolitics, where two parallel and deeply interconnected struggles are being fought - Israel’s existential battle against Iran, and America’s broader, more calculated attempt to counter the rise of China as a hegemonic power; and to understand this conflict merely as a regional war would be to dangerously underestimate its global implications, because what we are witnessing today is not just missiles over Tehran or naval tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, but the early contours of a new world order being violently negotiated in real time.

For Israel, this war is not a matter of strategic choice but of survival, rooted in decades of hostility with Iran, a nation that has consistently sought to expand its influence through a network of proxies spanning Hezbollah in Lebanon, militias in Iraq and Syria, and ideological footholds across the region, all while pursuing nuclear capabilities that Tel Aviv has long perceived as an existential threat; in such an environment, Israel’s doctrine of preemption is not merely policy but necessity, because in a geography that offers no strategic depth and is surrounded by adversaries, waiting for a threat to fully materialise is equivalent to inviting destruction, and therefore Operation Epic Fury represents, from Israel’s perspective, a decisive and unavoidable act aimed at dismantling Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, degrading its missile capabilities, and disrupting its proxy network before it reaches a point of irreversibility, even as Iran continues to retaliate with missiles and drones, proving that weakened does not mean neutralised and that the cost of such a war will continue to be paid in blood, instability, and prolonged regional uncertainty.

However, to view this conflict solely through the prism of Israel versus Iran would be to miss the far larger strategic game at play, because for the United States, Operation Epic Fury is as much about Beijing as it is about Tehran, and perhaps even more so; for decades, America has been the undisputed global superpower, but the rapid rise of China has fundamentally altered that equation, challenging U.S. dominance across trade, technology, military modernisation, and global influence, and while Washington had initially envisioned the Indo-Pacific as the primary theatre for countering China, the Middle East has now emerged as an unexpected yet crucial battleground, where American engagement, if prolonged and resource-intensive, risks becoming a strategic distraction that Beijing can exploit with calculated precision.

China, in contrast to the United States, has demonstrated a model of strategic patience that is both deliberate and effective, choosing not to directly involve itself in the conflict while subtly positioning itself as a neutral actor and potential mediator, thereby preserving its resources, avoiding military entanglement, and simultaneously enhancing its diplomatic leverage on the global stage, all while the United States commits military assets, financial capital, and political bandwidth to a war whose endgame remains undefined; this asymmetry is precisely where China gains its advantage, because in modern geopolitics, victory is not always achieved through direct confrontation but often through the ability to shape outcomes without engaging in the conflict itself, and in this regard, Beijing’s restraint is not weakness but strategy.

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The significance of the Strait of Hormuz further amplifies the global stakes of Operation Epic Fury, as this narrow maritime corridor serves as the lifeline of the world’s energy supply, with nearly a fifth of global oil passing through it, and any disruption - such as the one triggered by the current conflict - has immediate and far-reaching consequences for global markets, energy prices, and economic stability, placing immense pressure on the United States to secure and reopen the passage while exposing the limitations of its alliances, as NATO partners show hesitancy and collective resolve appears strained, thereby reinforcing the perception that Washington is increasingly bearing the burden of global security alone, a scenario that aligns perfectly with China’s long-term objective of exposing the vulnerabilities of American overreach.

At the same time, the economic and human costs of the war continue to mount, with thousands of casualties across multiple theatres, infrastructure devastation, and escalating financial expenditure that runs into billions within a matter of days, raising critical questions about sustainability, strategic clarity, and the absence of a clearly defined political objective, because wars without a well-articulated end state risk becoming prolonged engagements that drain national resources while yielding diminishing returns, a lesson that history has repeatedly demonstrated but one that policymakers often fail to internalise in moments of strategic urgency.

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What is perhaps most significant, however, is the manner in which Operation Epic Fury is accelerating the emergence of a multipolar world order, where traditional alliances are being tested, new partnerships are being forged, and the unipolar dominance of the post-Cold War era is steadily giving way to a more fragmented and contested global landscape; the United States and Israel find themselves aligned in a security-driven axis, while China deepens its strategic understanding with Iran through economic and geopolitical channels, and Europe, caught between transatlantic commitments and its own strategic interests, appears increasingly uncertain and divided, highlighting the complexity of navigating a world where power is no longer concentrated but distributed across multiple centres of influence.

For India, this evolving geopolitical reality presents both a challenge and an opportunity, as it must carefully balance its strategic partnerships with the United States and Israel, its economic engagements with the Middle East, and its long-standing concerns regarding China’s rise, all while maintaining the principle of strategic autonomy that has been central to its foreign policy; the lessons from Operation Epic Fury are clear and compelling - energy security cannot be taken for granted, military preparedness must be aligned with geopolitical ambitions, and diplomatic agility is essential in a world where alliances are fluid and interests are constantly shifting, and in this context, India’s ability to navigate these complexities will determine its position in the emerging global order.