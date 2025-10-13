Kabul: Afghanistan has always been geographically at the heart of the region. This country has been known for centuries as a clash of civilizations, a crossroads of nations, and an axis of political games. Unfortunately, Afghanistan's neighboring countries have always interfered in the affairs of this land for their own interests. However, if we take a comparative look at the behavior of Pakistan and India, then a significant difference can be seen in the behavior of the two.

Pakistan has adopted a hostile and interventionist policy against Afghanistan from the very beginning. Its intelligence agencies have been trying to maintain their influence in Afghanistan for decades, so as to damage the national unity of the Afghan nation and support parties that hinder Afghanistan's security and development. Pakistan's policy has always revolved around "maintaining its influence" and "preventing Afghanistan's independent decisions".

Pakistan has always tried to see Afghanistan as a “backyard” — not as a brotherly country, but as a land over which its influence prevailed.

In contrast, India has pursued a soft, constructive, and mutually respectful policy towards Afghanistan. The Indian government has always tried to help the Afghan people in the areas of education, health, infrastructure, and trade. The construction of schools, roads, dams, and hospitals by India in Afghanistan is a clear sign that their aim is not political games but cooperation and development.

India has promoted a sense of friendship, trust, and mutual development in Afghanistan, which the Afghan people have always valued and respected.

The fact is that Pakistan’s hostile policies have not only harmed Afghanistan but also Pakistan itself. The lack of peace and stability in the region has built walls of trust between the two countries.

If Pakistan truly wants to establish brotherly relations and adopts a policy based on sincerity, honesty, and mutual respect like India, then the future of not only Afghanistan but the entire region can become bright and peaceful.