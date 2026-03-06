The Middle East War: A Modern Crusade by Other Means

History rarely repeats itself in identical form, but it often returns wearing new masks. What we are witnessing unfold today in the escalating war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran may appear to be a conventional geopolitical conflict driven by security concerns, nuclear calculations, and regional alliances. Missiles strike strategic targets, naval fleets reposition in the Persian Gulf, proxy militias activate across multiple fronts, and sanctions tighten around national economies. Yet beneath this language of military doctrine and strategic deterrence lies a deeper and more uncomfortable possibility: the slow emergence of what can only be described as a modern crusade.

Not a crusade in the medieval sense of European knights marching under papal banners toward Jerusalem, but a geopolitical crusade - a prolonged struggle for dominance between a Western power structure rooted historically in Christian civilisation and the political architecture of the Islamic world.

The Middle East has always been more than a region on the map. It is the intersection of faith, energy, and power. It is the birthplace of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam - three religions whose theological narratives have shaped the moral and political imagination of billions of people across centuries. At the same time, the region holds the arteries of the modern global economy. The Persian Gulf contains a significant portion of the world’s proven oil reserves. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most critical maritime chokepoints through which global energy flows.

Whoever influences the Middle East influences not only the spiritual symbolism of sacred geography but also the economic machinery of the modern world.

Advertisement

For decades, Western powers have attempted to shape the political architecture of the region. Sometimes through direct military interventions, as seen in Iraq and Afghanistan. Sometimes through strategic alliances with regional governments. Sometimes through economic pressure and covert operations. The official justification has often been framed in terms of security, stability, and counterterrorism.

But one fundamental reality has always complicated these ambitions: the Islamic world is vast, diverse, and politically fragmented.

Advertisement

The most visible fracture within this world is the historic divide between Sunni and Shia Islam. This division traces its origins to the succession dispute that followed the death of Prophet Muhammad in the seventh century. What began as a disagreement over leadership gradually evolved across centuries into a theological and political rivalry that shaped the internal dynamics of the Muslim world.

In the contemporary Middle East, this divide has taken geopolitical form. On one side stand Sunni-majority powers such as Saudi Arabia and several Gulf states. On the other stands the Shia-led Islamic Republic of Iran, which emerged after the 1979 Iranian Revolution as both a religious and geopolitical challenger to Western influence in the region.

For external powers seeking influence in the Middle East, this division represents both a challenge and an opportunity. A unified Islamic geopolitical bloc - stretching from North Africa to Central Asia - would possess immense demographic strength, strategic geography, and unparalleled control over global energy supply.

But a fragmented Islamic world is far easier to influence, manipulate, and contain.

This is where the strategic role of Israel enters the equation.

Israel occupies a unique and deeply symbolic position in the Middle Eastern power structure. It is the only Jewish-majority state in a region overwhelmingly populated by Muslim nations. Its creation in 1948, following the end of the British Mandate in Palestine, was immediately followed by wars with neighbouring Arab states, embedding Israel permanently into the region’s conflict architecture.

Over time, Israel evolved from a vulnerable state fighting for survival into one of the most technologically advanced military powers in the world. Its alliance with the United States became one of the most durable strategic partnerships in modern geopolitics. This relationship transformed Israel from merely a regional actor into a central strategic node within the Western security framework.

Every escalation involving Israel - whether against Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, or Iranian assets in Syria — carries the potential to ripple across the entire region. What begins as a limited military exchange can rapidly expand into a broader confrontation involving multiple actors.

In this sense, Israel functions less as the origin of regional instability and more as the ignition point within a highly combustible geopolitical landscape. The ongoing confrontation with Iran has now pushed that landscape closer to a regional war.

Iran is not Iraq. It is not a fragile state that can collapse under the weight of a swift invasion. Iran is an ideological institution built over four decades of revolutionary doctrine. It possesses a population of nearly ninety million people, a deeply entrenched security apparatus, a vast missile arsenal, and an intricate network of regional allies and proxy groups.

From Hezbollah in Lebanon to militias in Iraq, from Syrian battlefields to the Houthis in Yemen, Tehran has spent decades constructing what analysts often describe as the ‘Shia Crescent’ - a corridor of influence stretching from the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean Sea.

For Israel and its Western allies, this expanding network represents a strategic threat that cannot be ignored. Yet confronting Iran directly carries enormous risks. A full-scale war with Iran would not resemble the swift campaigns seen in Iraq or Libya. It would likely become a prolonged and unpredictable conflict stretching across multiple fronts.

This is why the conflict over the years has increasingly unfolded through indirect means - targeted strikes, cyber warfare, sanctions, naval shadow battles, and proxy confrontations.

But within this strategic environment lies a dangerous accelerant: sectarian identity.

Every confrontation involving Shia-aligned groups strengthens Sunni fears of Iranian expansion. Every Western-backed strike against Iranian interests reinforces narratives within Shia communities that the region is witnessing a coordinated attempt to suppress Shia power. Gradually, the geopolitical struggle begins to resemble a sectarian confrontation.

Sunni and Shia actors increasingly perceive each other not merely as political competitors but as existential adversaries. If this trajectory continues, the Islamic world risks sliding into a prolonged period of internal fragmentation - a cycle of conflicts in which Muslim societies exhaust themselves fighting internal religious battles.

The tragic irony is that the ultimate beneficiaries of such fragmentation would likely be external powers. A divided Middle East is easier to influence. It is easier to maintain military bases, shape alliances, and manage energy flows when regional actors remain locked in rivalry with each other.

History offers many examples of this strategy. The Roman Empire famously mastered the art of maintaining control through division among subject populations. The principle was simple: a divided adversary rarely poses a unified threat.

In many ways, the Middle East today risks becoming the modern stage for a similar dynamic. But there is a deeper and more dangerous layer emerging beneath this geopolitical chessboard.

There is also an interesting historical parallel worth reflecting upon. During the medieval Crusades, the leaders of the Christian armies - kings such as Richard the Lionheart and rulers backed by the Papacy - justified their campaigns as a sacred duty to reclaim holy lands and protect Christendom. On the other side stood powerful Muslim leaders such as Saladin, who rallied Islamic forces not merely on political grounds but through the language of religious defence and civilisational survival.

The narratives surrounding them were not merely military - they were civilisational. In the modern context, Western leaders often project a similar “Lionhearted” posture when confronting Iran or other Middle Eastern adversaries, presenting their actions as a defence of global order, democracy, and security. Meanwhile, Iranian leaders and allied movements cast themselves in the role of resistance against Western hegemony. The parallels are not perfect, but the symbolism is difficult to ignore: once again, leaders on opposing sides draw upon the language of honour, faith, and civilisational duty to mobilise their people for conflict.

When conflicts begin to be interpreted through religious or civilisational narratives, they acquire a momentum that becomes extremely difficult to control. Wars driven by strategic interests can often be negotiated.

Borders can be redrawn, sanctions lifted, alliances reshaped.

But wars framed as struggles between identities, faiths, and civilisations tend to escape the limits of diplomacy.

If the populations of the Middle East begin to view the unfolding confrontation between the United States, Israel, and Iran as a modern crusade - a civilisational confrontation between Western power and the Islamic world - then every missile strike, every naval blockade, and every targeted assassination will deepen that perception.

Narratives of crusade and resistance carry enormous emotional power in societies where religious identity remains deeply embedded in cultural memory. And once such narratives take root, they tend to become self-fulfilling.

The greatest victims of this dynamic will not be the distant capitals of Washington or Brussels. They will be the cities of the Middle East itself. Because when sectarian wars ignite across the region, it is the economies, institutions, and social fabrics of Muslim societies that bear the deepest scars.

History repeatedly shows that once unleashed, sectarian conflicts rarely remain contained. They spread across borders, across generations, and across political systems.

The question facing the Middle East today is therefore far larger than the outcome of the current confrontation between America, Israel and Iran.

The real question is whether the region recognises the deeper strategic trap that may be forming around it - before a geopolitical conflict evolves into a civilisational war whose consequences could echo for decades.