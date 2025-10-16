Updated 16 October 2025 at 10:27 IST
Thinking of Buying Gold? Check the Tax Before You Shine
Gold ETFs and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) offer tax-efficient, transparent alternatives to physical gold. ETFs provide flexibility, while SGBs offer fixed interest and tax-free redemption, making them ideal for long-term investors.
3 min read
As the festive season brings a renewed interest in gold purchases, many investors are looking beyond traditional jewellery to more efficient and transparent options. While physical gold remains an emotional choice, it often comes with storage issues, making charges, and purity concerns.
Modern alternatives such as Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) offer safer, more transparent, and tax-efficient ways to participate in gold’s long-term story. Here’s how each form of investment is taxed under the latest Finance Acts of 2023 and 2024.
Gold ETFs: Convenient and Flexible
Gold ETFs are mutual fund units traded on stock exchanges that mirror the price of gold — allowing investors to gain exposure without owning physical metal.
Tax treatment depends on when the units were purchased:
|Period of Purchase
|Holding Period for Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG)
|LTCG Tax Rate
|Indexation Benefit
|Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG) Taxation
|Before 1 April 2023
|More than 36 months
|20%
|✅ Available
|Slab rate
|1 Apr 2023 – 31 Mar 2025
|–
|All gains taxed at slab rate
|❌ Withdrawn
|Slab rate
|On/after 1 April 2025
|More than 12 months
|12.5%
|❌ Not available
|Slab rate
Capital Loss Benefit:
- Short-Term Capital Loss (STCL): Can be set off against both STCG and LTCG.
- Long-Term Capital Loss (LTCL): Can be set off only against LTCG.
Unabsorbed losses can be carried forward for eight assessment years, providing flexibility in tax planning.
Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs): The Tax-Efficient Long-Term Option
Issued by the Reserve Bank of India, SGBs combine the benefits of gold price appreciation with a fixed annual interest of 2.5%, payable semi-annually.
Tax treatment of SGBs:
Event
Tax Treatment
Tax Rate / Benefit
|Annual Interest
|Taxable under “Income from Other Sources”
|Slab rate
|Redemption at Maturity (8 years)
|Fully exempt from capital gains tax
|✅ 100% tax-free
|Early Sale (Secondary Market, after 23 July 2024)
|Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) if held > 12 months
|12.5% (no indexation)
|Short-Term Sale (≤ 12 months)
|Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG)
|Slab rate
Because capital gains are completely tax-free on redemption, SGBs are among the most tax-efficient investment options for long-term investors seeking both returns and stability.
Physical Gold: Tradition with a Tax Trade-off
Physical gold — including jewellery, bars, and coins — carries emotional value but lacks efficiency.
Sale Date
Holding Period for Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG)
LTCG Tax Rate
Indexation Benefit
Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG) Taxation
|Before 23 July 2024
|More than 36 months
|20%
|✅ Available
|Slab rate
|On/after 23 July 2024
|More than 24 months
|12.5%
|❌ Not available
|Slab rate
No tax exemptions apply at maturity, and making charges, purity verification, and storage costs further reduce net returns.
Which Option Works Best for You?
Feature
Gold ETFs
SGBs
Physical Gold
|Liquidity
|High (exchange traded)
|Moderate (8-year tenure, early exit after 5 years)
|Moderate
|Tax on LTCG
|12.5% (from Apr 2025)
|Exempt at maturity
|12.5% (from Jul 2024)
|Interest Income
|None
|2.5% taxable
|None
|Loss Set-off
|Allowed
|Not applicable
|Allowed
|Storage Issues
|None
|None
|Yes
|Ideal For
|Short-to-medium-term investors
|Long-term, tax-conscious investors
|Traditional buyers
The Balanced Approach
Both Gold ETFs and SGBs eliminate the challenges of physical gold while offering digital convenience and clear taxation.
- Choose ETFs for liquidity and flexibility.
- Choose SGBs for fixed interest and tax-free redemption.
- A mix of both ensures diversification and tax optimization, balancing liquidity with long-term wealth creation.
Pro Tip: Maintain accurate purchase and sale records for all your gold investments — including ETFs and SGBs — to ensure smooth tax filing and correct capital gains computation.
Final Word
Gold’s charm is eternal, but its tax efficiency depends on how you hold it.
By understanding the evolving tax laws and leveraging SGBs and ETFs, investors can make sure their gold doesn’t just sparkle — it saves tax and strengthens portfolios.
