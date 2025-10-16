Republic World
Updated 16 October 2025 at 10:27 IST

Thinking of Buying Gold? Check the Tax Before You Shine

Gold ETFs and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) offer tax-efficient, transparent alternatives to physical gold. ETFs provide flexibility, while SGBs offer fixed interest and tax-free redemption, making them ideal for long-term investors.

Reported by: CA Yogesh Bhandari
Gold prices
Gold prices | Image: Republic
As the festive season brings a renewed interest in gold purchases, many investors are looking beyond traditional jewellery to more efficient and transparent options. While physical gold remains an emotional choice, it often comes with storage issues, making charges, and purity concerns.

Modern alternatives such as Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) offer safer, more transparent, and tax-efficient ways to participate in gold’s long-term story. Here’s how each form of investment is taxed under the latest Finance Acts of 2023 and 2024.

Gold ETFs: Convenient and Flexible

Gold ETFs are mutual fund units traded on stock exchanges that mirror the price of gold — allowing investors to gain exposure without owning physical metal.

Tax treatment depends on when the units were purchased:

Period of PurchaseHolding Period for Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG)LTCG Tax RateIndexation BenefitShort-Term Capital Gains (STCG) Taxation
Before 1 April 2023More than 36 months20%✅ AvailableSlab rate
1 Apr 2023 – 31 Mar 2025All gains taxed at slab rate❌ WithdrawnSlab rate
On/after 1 April 2025More than 12 months12.5%❌ Not availableSlab rate


Capital Loss Benefit:

  • Short-Term Capital Loss (STCL): Can be set off against both STCG and LTCG.
  • Long-Term Capital Loss (LTCL): Can be set off only against LTCG.
    Unabsorbed losses can be carried forward for eight assessment years, providing flexibility in tax planning.

 Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs): The Tax-Efficient Long-Term Option

Issued by the Reserve Bank of India, SGBs combine the benefits of gold price appreciation with a fixed annual interest of 2.5%, payable semi-annually.

Tax treatment of SGBs:

Event

Tax Treatment

Tax Rate / Benefit

Annual InterestTaxable under “Income from Other Sources”Slab rate
Redemption at Maturity (8 years)Fully exempt from capital gains tax✅ 100% tax-free
Early Sale (Secondary Market, after 23 July 2024)Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) if held > 12 months12.5% (no indexation)
Short-Term Sale (≤ 12 months)Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG)Slab rate

Because capital gains are completely tax-free on redemption, SGBs are among the most tax-efficient investment options for long-term investors seeking both returns and stability.

Physical Gold: Tradition with a Tax Trade-off

Physical gold — including jewellery, bars, and coins — carries emotional value but lacks efficiency.

Sale Date

Holding Period for Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG)

LTCG Tax Rate

Indexation Benefit

Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG) Taxation

Before 23 July 2024More than 36 months20%✅ AvailableSlab rate
On/after 23 July 2024More than 24 months12.5%❌ Not availableSlab rate

No tax exemptions apply at maturity, and making charges, purity verification, and storage costs further reduce net returns.

 Which Option Works Best for You?

Feature

Gold ETFs

SGBs

Physical Gold

LiquidityHigh (exchange traded)Moderate (8-year tenure, early exit after 5 years)Moderate
Tax on LTCG12.5% (from Apr 2025)Exempt at maturity12.5% (from Jul 2024)
Interest IncomeNone2.5% taxableNone
Loss Set-offAllowedNot applicableAllowed
Storage IssuesNoneNoneYes
Ideal ForShort-to-medium-term investorsLong-term, tax-conscious investorsTraditional buyers














The Balanced Approach

Both Gold ETFs and SGBs eliminate the challenges of physical gold while offering digital convenience and clear taxation.

  • Choose ETFs for liquidity and flexibility.
  • Choose SGBs for fixed interest and tax-free redemption.
  • A mix of both ensures diversification and tax optimization, balancing liquidity with long-term wealth creation.

Pro Tip: Maintain accurate purchase and sale records for all your gold investments — including ETFs and SGBs — to ensure smooth tax filing and correct capital gains computation.

Final Word

Gold’s charm is eternal, but its tax efficiency depends on how you hold it.
By understanding the evolving tax laws and leveraging SGBs and ETFs, investors can make sure their gold doesn’t just sparkle — it saves tax and strengthens portfolios.

Published By : Gunjan Rajput

Published On: 16 October 2025 at 10:27 IST

