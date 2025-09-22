Updated 22 September 2025 at 14:33 IST
Unlocking New Avenues for Women-Led Innovation! Startup India & DPIIT Join Hands with Womennovator to Empower Women
Startup India, an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Womennovator (Global Incubator for Women) Gvriksh Foundation to empower women entrepreneurs and startups across more than 100 districts in India.
This collaboration between Startup Indiaand Womennovator can create a ripple effect by bringing the right support at the right time. Together, we can accelerate in the right direction and contribute to the GDP growth of our country.
This strategic collaboration aims to create a nationwide impact by:
- Providing structured mentorship through the WeNEST program. Under which Facilitate marketing linkages and B2B connections with corporates and PSUs, driving ESG compliance and sustainability
- Unlocking investor access via the WePitch series that will Empower women to pitch their ideas across 100+ cities followed by Incubation and connecting them with investors, mentors, and recognition
- Skill Development Programs: Nurture community leadership skills from the college level, teaching risk appetite, collaboration, community connect, technology ( AI) and confidence-building and Hackathons.
- Promoting gender-inclusive hackathons and innovation challenges at the grassroots level
By reaching women innovators, this initiative seeks to expand access, foster inclusive opportunities, and strengthen the ecosystem for women-led startups. Tripti Shinghal Somani, Founder, Womennovator said, “Women are already empowered — but every woman’s journey and challenges are different. This collaboration between Startup India and Womennovator can create a ripple effect by bringing the right support at the right time. Together, we can accelerate in the right direction and contribute to the GDP growth of our country.”
Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce said, ““The signing of this MoU shall unlock diverse journeys of women hashtag#entrepreneurs that drive job creation and advance the hashtag #Vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Together, let's create a more vibrant and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem!
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 22 September 2025 at 14:33 IST