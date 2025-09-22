Unlocking New Avenues for Women-Led Innovation! Startup India & DPIIT Join Hands with Womennovator to Empower Women

Startup India, an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Womennovator (Global Incubator for Women) Gvriksh Foundation to empower women entrepreneurs and startups across more than 100 districts in India.

This strategic collaboration aims to create a nationwide impact by:

Providing structured mentorship through the WeNEST program. Under which Facilitate marketing linkages and B2B connections with corporates and PSUs, driving ESG compliance and sustainability Unlocking investor access via the WePitch series that will Empower women to pitch their ideas across 100+ cities followed by Incubation and connecting them with investors, mentors, and recognition Skill Development Programs: Nurture community leadership skills from the college level, teaching risk appetite, collaboration, community connect, technology ( AI) and confidence-building and Hackathons. Promoting gender-inclusive hackathons and innovation challenges at the grassroots level

By reaching women innovators, this initiative seeks to expand access, foster inclusive opportunities, and strengthen the ecosystem for women-led startups. Tripti Shinghal Somani, Founder, Womennovator said, “Women are already empowered — but every woman’s journey and challenges are different. This collaboration between Startup India and Womennovator can create a ripple effect by bringing the right support at the right time. Together, we can accelerate in the right direction and contribute to the GDP growth of our country.”