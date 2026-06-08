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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Iran and Isra

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Iran and Israel appear to be edging closer to renewed escalation after Tehran launched missiles toward northern Israel, marking the first such bombardment since a fragile ceasefire came into effect earlier this year. The development has raised fears of a return to wider regional conflict, with both sides exchanging accusations over ceasefire violations and military actions in Lebanon. Air raid sirens sounded across parts of Israel as the military claimed interceptions o

Acharya Prashant
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Iran and Israel appear to be edging closer to renewed escalation after Tehran launched missiles toward northern Israel, marking the first such bombardment since a fragile ceasefire came into effect earlier this year. The development has raised fears of a return to wider regional conflict, with both sides exchanging accusations over ceasefire violations and military actions in Lebanon.

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Air raid sirens sounded across parts of Israel as the military claimed interceptions of incoming missiles, while Iran warned that any further attacks would invite a broader response targeting Israeli and American interests in the region. Amid rising tensions, US President Donald Trump has reportedly urged restraint, adding another layer of diplomatic pressure to an already volatile situation.

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 Shamsher QA
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