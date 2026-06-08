Updated 8 June 2023 at 11:34 IST US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Iran and Isra US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Iran and Israel appear to be edging closer to renewed escalation after Tehran launched missiles toward northern Israel, marking the first such bombardment since a fragile ceasefire came into effect earlier this year. The development has raised fears of a return to wider regional conflict, with both sides exchanging accusations over ceasefire violations and military actions in Lebanon. Air raid sirens sounded across parts of Israel as the military claimed interceptions o