Why Women's Leadership Is Still an Exception, Not the Norm – A Wake-Up Call for a Balanced Society

We live in a modern world—a world climbing the ladder of progress at a rapid pace. This progress is a collective achievement, with contributions from both men and women. Yet, when we analyze the data, women still lag significantly behind in terms of representation. Why is that? Is it a lack of capability, ambition, or are there systemic barriers holding them back?

Women continue to prove their talent across all domains, including those once dominated exclusively by men. From bus driver's seats to airplane cockpits, they have consistently demonstrated skill and determination. The drive to advance is deeply ingrained in them. Consider Florence Griffith-Joyner, who set the world record in the 100-meter sprint with a timing of 10.49 seconds—a record that still stands today. Could this have been achieved without an intense desire to excel? Or take the example of Sanna Marin, who in December 2019 became the youngest Prime Minister in the world at just 34 years old.

Despite such inspiring examples, women’s overall percentage in leadership and decision-making roles remains low. The primary reason is the persistent lack of true gender equality. Our society still tends to view women through a narrow lens—restricting them to defined roles and burdening them with societal and familial expectations. These constraints often suffocate their dreams before they can even take flight. While a few courageous women manage to break free and chart their own path, it is rarely without struggle.

There’s no denying that there has been notable progress in recent years. Women's participation in the workforce has increased, but the momentum of change has been sluggish. This is not only concerning—it is also a clear indicator of incomplete societal development. Women are still underrepresented in leadership roles. Positions such as CEOs, General Managers, or other executive posts are overwhelmingly held by men. For instance, as of 2025, only 11.6% of Fortune 500 companies are led by women—a marginal increase from 10% in previous years. Progress is happening, but at a painfully slow pace.

Boardroom representation tells a similar story. According to a Deloitte report, women made up 17.1% of board members in India in 2021, up from 13.8% in 2018, and slightly higher at 18.3% in 2023. These numbers show improvement—but it’s gradual and far from transformative.

In India, participation of women in top roles has fluctuated significantly in the past five years. A Grant Thornton report highlights that women’s participation was 39.1% in 2021, dropped slightly to 38% in 2022, declined further to 33.9% in 2023-24, and has climbed back to 36.5% in 2025.

Even as we become more modern and progressive, our collective mindset still hesitates to fully accept women as part of the mainstream workforce, especially in leadership roles. When a woman assumes a top position, she is often seen as an inspiration—but not as something normal. This perception—seeing women's success as an exception—must change if we are to achieve balanced and inclusive development.

We must recognize that development is not just about technology and infrastructure. True progress happens when every group, every gender, has equal opportunity. To enable this, we need large-scale structural and cultural shifts. Women don’t need reservations—they need a transformed culture where their leadership is seen as natural, not extraordinary. They must be supported with strong workplace ecosystems, access to skill development, leadership training, and economic empowerment programs.

Governments are taking steps in this direction, but the responsibility doesn’t lie with them alone. Each of us must play our part, because lasting change only comes when efforts are made at every level of society. At Womennovator, we are striving to shoulder that responsibility.

About Writer



Ms. Tripti Shinghal Somani, a trailblazing entrepreneur and an advocate for women empowerment, MSMEs, and innovation. As a dynamic leader, she wears multiple hats as a mentor, investor, and speaker, inspiring individuals and organizations globally to achieve their potential.

Tripti Shinghal Somani is the Founder & CEO of Womennovator, a global platform empowering women entrepreneurs and professionals through mentorship, funding, and visibility. She is the driving force behind impactful initiatives like WE NEST, an incubation program supporting women-led startups, and is deeply committed to fostering innovation and growth in the MSME sector. As a sought-after mentor, investor, and speaker, Tripti regularly shares her insights on leadership, sustainability, and inclusive growth at national and international forums, inspiring individuals and organizations to achieve their potential.