G7 Summit, 2022: Why India’s Participation Matters?

A lot is being speculated about India’s participation in the recently concluded 48th edition of G-7 Summit held under the German Presidency. But before we move forward, it would be good to take a look at the history of this grouping.

It was set up in 1975 as a Group of six by the likes of the United States, France, Italy, Japan, the UK, and West Germany to provide a platform for discussing pressing economic concerns sparked by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) oil embargo. Canada joined the following year and thus it came to be known as the G-7, a grouping of leading industrialized democracies of the world as well as the European Union as a 'non-enumerated member'. Russia joined the grouping in 1998 making it the G-8, however, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea (Ukraine), it was suspended until further notice.

The above information is important as the 2022 Summit held in the Bavarian Alps was conducted in the backdrop of an interesting turn of events in world politics such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis, growing Chinese threat in the Indo-Pacific, the revival of the global economy post-pandemic, energy transition and others and somehow India is at the center of it all.

How? It is clear that despite India’s reluctance to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine and differing stances with the west, India was invited (not exclusive though) as a partner country to the Summit. Why? Because India’s growing influence in global affairs is unquestionable. In the new Indo-Pacific construct and amidst China’s muscle-flexing, India is critical. Back in 2017, the then US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson referred to India as the “Western beacon” of the Indo-Pacific.

India’s growing stature and importance in world affairs are widely recognized. India’s diplomacy has led the country to emerge as a global influencer through active participation in I2U2, G-20, BRICS, QUAD, SCO, SAARC, and now G-7. T

he grouping’s relevance itself is questionable as it does not truly reflect today's realities like now the seven largest economies would include China and India, and exclude Italy and Canada. Therefore, India’s participation stands to give the grouping the much-needed impetus.

Not limited to the strategic sphere, India is also representing the interests of its counterparts by not letting the G-7 Summit be taken hostage by the discussions surrounding Russia-Ukraine Crisis. While addressing the Summit, Prime Minister Modi urged the countries to invest in clean energy and said “access to energy should not be a privilege of the rich and the poor also should have an equal right to energy”. The result of this can be seen as the first announcement made was a 600 billion dollar infrastructure initiative to help developing countries tackle climate change. India also spoke about women's rights and their leading role in development. On the issue of global food security, PM Modi lauded Indian agricultural manpower and how it can be instrumental in ensuring food security.

Thus, it can be seen how India can bring a “fresh perspective on the narrative of the global north on climate change, carbon pricing, pandemic prevention, issues related to Intellectual Property, global food security and public stock holdings as well as promotion of shared values of democracy, and rule of law”.

For India too, its relations with the west matter. India shares a large and conflicted border with China and is in the direct line of fire of China’s expansionist ambitions, the rise of terrorism with the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, walking thin rope in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, an economically ailing Sri Lanka in its backyard, India is not having it easy. Therefore, being part of plurilateral platforms like these serves India’s larger geopolitical calculus.

All in all, the G-7 Summit, presents an opportunity for both the West and India to forge and strengthen their existing partnerships while also mindfully tackling the ongoing geopolitical crisis across the globe. Also, the Summit has further established the “indispensability of India in any noticeable North, South, or North-South platforms when it comes to searching for solutions and their implementation”.

The West knows that India has risen and is at the helm of global politics and therefore, cannot be ignored at the table. As our not-so-friendly neighbour’s ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan rightly noted India as “khuddar quam" (very self-respecting people) and has lauded India for its Independent foreign policy. India must continue to maintain its strategic autonomy as well as focus on serving its own economic and geopolitical interests along with regional prosperity. As popularly believed among experts, the Global politics of the 21st Century is centered around the Indo-Pacific and India is at the center of it and the road to a stable, peaceful, resilient geopolitical environment goes via India.

Author of this article, Saloni Salil is an Independent Geopolitics and Security Analyst and a Max Certified Intelligence Analyst (ASIS Recognised) with more than 10 years of experience focusing on Global Security Risk and Intelligence, South Asia, Naval Affairs, Maritime Security, and Indo-Pacific region; delivering risk assessments and policy frameworks across a spectrum of risk matters, international business, and geopolitical issues.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Republic TV/ Republic World/ ARG Outlier Media Pvt. Ltd.