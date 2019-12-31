2019: When Modi Perfected His 'Don't Mess With India' Doctrine

A letter was doing rounds on Twitter last week, written in 1981 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to what seems like a Kashmiri Pandit acquaintance in New York identified as Dr (Mrs) N Mitra. Gandhi communicates helplessness at her inability to do anything to address the distress of Pandits in the Valley and the Buddhists in Ladakh, as she could not face the heat from a difficult press – both domestic and foreign. As 2019 bids adieu, Buddhist Ladakh is a Union Territory that breathes free of the complexities of the valley, with the rest of the Jammu and Kashmir charting what seems like a slow but steady recovery from the clutches of separatism. I write this on a day when the modern-day equivalent of Oxygen of life, internet, has been partially restored across Kashmir. Narendra Modi just chose to do it.

What began as a test of tough love in the post-Burhan Wani cauldron of 2016 in Kashmir, got sharpened with the Doklam standoff with China in 2017, and by the close of 2019 has got institutionalized as the Modi government’s hard state doctrine, hopefully permanently addressing a long-standing charge of the strategic community of the country that India punched below its weight as it was a soft state. Here I list ten big-ticket markers of that hard-state institutionalisation.