Major Gaurav Arya's LIVE Blog: The US-Iran Tango In Baghdad

As missiles rained down on the Erbil Base, one of the many homes of the US-led coalition forces in Iraq, the world watched with bated breath. Within a few hours, three things happened. Iran claimed that their missile strike had killed eighty US soldiers; there was an earthquake near an Iranian nuclear site measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale, and a Ukrainian commercial aircraft with 178 passengers crashed in Iran, killing everyone on board. Rumour mills have been on the overdrive, since.

In between, Russian lawmaker of Moscow’s upper house Vladimir Dzhabarov jumped in saying that the specter of nuclear war was very real. He believed that the US would nuke Iran.

The truth is somewhere in between. Iran has no stomach for a war, surrounded as it is by sanctions, street protests and faced with a very real economic meltdown. Trump, on the other hand, is almost itching for a war. He is currently contending with impeachment and re-election. A brand new shiny war would bolster his credentials in the eyes of the American public. Or so he thinks.

China has urged restraint. India is doing what it does best; walking the middle path. It has stakes both in Iran and the US. It cannot afford to take sides. India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will have to bring his top game to the pitch. This is a diplomatic tightrope.

President Trump is expected to make a statement on the crisis in a few hours. Knowing Trump, the world will be waiting with bated breath and punters will be betting on which side of the bed he gets up from.

As the globe awaits further developments, I will be penning my thoughts and analysis in this LIVE Blog. Stay tuned