After Congress MLA, Now Samajwadi Party Ex-MP Justifies Rape, Says 'Vulgarity On Internet Gives Testosterone Boost...'

Moradabad: After Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya's controversial statement justifying rape invited sharp criticism from the BJP, Samajwadi Party leader and former MP ST Hasan stirred the pot further saying that vulgarity portrayed on the internet allegedly gives a testosterone boost to young men and hence they resort to such gruesome actions against women unable to control their sexual desires.

“I think the internet is a big reason behind this. The vulgarity on the internet gives a testosterone boost to young men, which makes them unable to control their sexual desires. During this, when a woman or a girl comes around them, she is raped.” Hasan said speaking to ANI.

The Samajwadi Party leader also blamed alcohol consumption behind incidents of rape saying that when a man gets drunk he cannot even differentiate between his wife and daughter.

“The main reason behind this is alcohol. After alcohol consumption, a man forgets to differentiate between his wife and daughter. We have seen so many examples of this,” he said.

Advertisement

Calling for strict laws to punish rapists, Hasan further said that such rapists should be shot at the crossroads.

What Phool Singh Baraiya Said

Earlier, in a statement to a private news portal, Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya had said that incidents like rape happen because the mind gets 'distracted' seeing a ‘beautiful’ girl.

Advertisement

"If you see a beautiful girl, your mind can get distracted, and incidents like rape can occur," the Congress MLA from Bhander said, which led to a political storm, owing to her demeaning and bizarre comment.

Baraiya further went on to claim that there are “no beautiful girls” among the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes communities.

In another shocking remark during the conversation, the MLA claimed, "It is written in sacred texts that if someone cannot go on a pilgrimage, they can attain the same merit by having sexual intercourse with women from the Scheduled Castes (SC)."

"Those who cannot go on pilgrimages follow the scriptures, stay at home, and in the darkness of night, they catch hold of a girl from the Scheduled Castes and then have intercourse with her," he went on to justify his claim.

In a completely bizzare explanation for rampant cases of rape among SC, ST, and OBCs, Baraiya further said, “Rape cannot be committed by just one person; at least four or five people do it. That's why rapes happen even with four-month-old and ten-month-old baby girls—the reason being that they think in their minds that if I have intercourse with the girl, I will gain the merit of this pilgrimage.”

The BJP Storm

The BJP missing no opportunity posted a picture on X, in which Baraiya is seen with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with other top Congress leaders, adding further steam to the controversy.

“Shameful and shocking. The Congress MLA who made most despicable comments on women Hindu Astha and SC ST women is with Rahul Gandhi being patronised by him. So sanction for his comments comes from the top,” BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a post on X, while sharing the explosive photograph.

In another post, Poonawalla hit out at the Congress leadership asking, “Where is Priyanka Vadra? Does she accept this rubbish,” mentioning that attacking the faith of Hindus and women seems to have become the trademark of the Congress.

BJP's Madhya Pradesh Media-in-charge Ashish Usha Agarwal also said that Baraiya's statement reflects a “sick, perverted, and criminal mindset” and is a confession of criminal mentality.