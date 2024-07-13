Published 11:26 IST, July 13th 2024
BJP Has Been Party With a Difference, Should Avoid Mistakes of Congress: Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the BJP has been a party with a difference and that is why it has repeatedly won the trust of voters, but cautioned against the saffron outfit repeating mistakes committed by the Congress in the past which saw its exit from power
- Politics News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Union minister Nitin Gadkari | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:26 IST, July 13th 2024