'Doesn't Know What AQI Is. Can't Even Pronounce It': Saurabh Bharadwaj Lashes Out At Delhi CM Rekha Gupta As Pollution Worsens | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday criticised Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over the worsening air quality in the national capital, stating that she is unaware of the Air Quality Index (AQI) and its parameters, adding that she must leave the pollution problem for the experts to deal with.

Speaking to ANI, Bharadwaj said, “This government has been in power for almost a year. Nowhere in this country are there incidents of stubble burning. The condition of pollution is that even inside a closed room, we can see smog. The CM of Delhi doesn't know what AQI is? She says any instrument can measure AQI. She can't even properly pronounce AQI. What will the people of Delhi expect from the Chief Minister for the next 4 years?”

"I think experts should come in front and the Chief Minister should take a step back," he added.

Residents of Delhi on Sunday expressed deep concern over deteriorating air quality as the city's AQI surged to 497, remaining in the 'severe' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Locals reported experiencing breathing difficulties, eye irritation and other health issues due to the worsening pollution levels. Many residents also expressed concern for vulnerable groups, including the elderly and children, who are more susceptible to respiratory problems.

Speaking to ANI, Suresh, a resident of Jalgaon, highlighted the importance of clean air for health and well-being.

According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks.

As per the AQI categorisation, readings between 0-50 are classified as 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.