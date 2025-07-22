Jagdeep Dhankar Resigns: Roles And Responsibility of India’s Vice President

New Delhi: Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his position on Monday. The letter shared by the Vice President's office clearly states that health issues were the reason behind his resignation.

After Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation attention has turned to the constitutional significance of the office he vacated. The Vice President of India holds the second-highest constitutional post after the President and plays a crucial role in the functioning of the Indian parliamentary system.

Roles And Responsibilities India's Vice President

Vice President acts as the head of the Rajya Sabha (Upper House of Parliament). They lead meetings, keep discussions on track, and make sure everyone follows the rules during debates.

In case the President steps down, passes away, or is removed from office, the Vice President temporarily takes over the President’s duties until a new one is chosen.

The Vice President attends official events to represent India, like celebrations or formal meetings. They may also be in charge of some universities or organisations as a top figure.

How Vice Presidents Is Elected

VP is elected by 788 MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha through proportional representation and secret ballot.

Why the Role Matters?

Vice presidents ensures the continuity in governance during presidential vacancies. They maintain parliamentary decorum and facilitates legislative debate.