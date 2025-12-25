'Janaab Uddhav's Opportunistic Shop Will Shut Down In This Mumbai Corporation Polls': Navneet Rana

New Delhi: As the Thackeray cousins united ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, actress-turned-politician Navneet Rana, who shot to limelight during the Hanuman Chalisa controversy stated in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, that both Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have come together for their “opportunistic shops” which are going to be dismantled in the upcoming BMC elections.

“If both brothers had come together only for their ideology, then the story would have been completely different. People from Maharashtra understand this well. They have come close because of their opportunistic shops. Now, in Mumbai corporation polls, there is no doubt that Uddhav Thackeray will lose. He lost all members of Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Parishad. They got minimum numbers in Maharashtra (local body polls). It is going to play out the same way in Mumbai as well. They will perform very badly in this Mumbai corporation and their shops will shut down,” BJP leader Navneet Rana said speaking to Republic TV.

Hitting out at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over his appeasement politics, Rana said that the former Maharashtra Chief Minister has now turned into ‘Janaab Uddhav,’ and seeks votes for offering ‘chaddar’ at dargahs.

“Uddhav Thackeray is not Uddhav Thackeray anymore. He has become 'Janaab Uddhav'. So now you cannot expect anything more from Janaab Uddhav. Because he will got to masjid, dargah, offer chaddar and also ask for votes for offering chaddar,” the BJP leader said.

Advertisement

Rana pointed out that Uddhav Thackery's ideology is completely different from his father, Balasaheb Thackeray and is also partnering with his cousin, Raj Thackeray.

“Balasaheb Thackeray used to believe in one ideology. See what Uddhav Thackeray is playing. He is bringing Raj Thackeray with him,” the BJP leader said.

Advertisement

Navneet Rana emphasised that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray has toned down his stance over a lot of issues close to Hindutva once he joined hands with Uddhav Thackeray.

“You see Raj Thackeray's speeches. The way he used to talk about masjids, bhungas, Hanuman Chalisa and getting Bhungas out of masjids. His speeches have changed completely once Uddhav Thackeray has got close to Raj Thackeray,” the BJP leader pointed out.

Lambasting Uddhav Thackeray for joining hands with the Congress, she asserted that his father's position would have been completely different and would have preferred to ‘sit at home’ instead.

“Balasaheb used to say that rather than joining Congress, he would prefer to shut down his shop and sit and home. So this blessing has come from Balasaheb Thackeray,” Rana said.

Navneet Rana reiterated that Uddhav Thackeray's hold over the Mumbai Corporation will be completely decimated in the upcoming BMC polls and he will struggle to get even one MLA for his party in future elections.

“For Janaab Uddhav Thackery, in Mumbai Corporation, it is going to happen in the same way (Maharashtra local body polls). His shops, his showrooms, everything is going to close when this Corporation elections take place. In the end, Janaab Uddhav Thackeray's party will be reduced to a minimum. He will not be able to have any such power in Maharashtra and he will not get even one MLA for his party in future,” she said.

Thackeray Cousins Unite

Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray formally announced their alliance for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Mumbai and Nashik. Poll commentators have expressed that the two parties coming together signals the fact that identity politics will once again hold sway in Mumbai, with the Uddhav Thackeray clearly saying that the needs of the Marathi manoos will be looked into.

Mumbai Local Body Polls