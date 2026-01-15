'Losers Make Allegations, People Vote For Development': Eknath Shinde To Republic On 'Ink' Claims

Mumbai: On the day of the high-stake Maharashtra civic body polls, Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde said in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV that people are more interested in development and not into allegations or commentaries.

“I am very confident. I believe in development. People will vote for development, not over allegations or comments. That is why the voting percentage in Mumbai has come up to more than 25%. This is a sign of change, of development,” Shinde said speaking to Republic TV on Thursday as voting went underway.

Hitting out at the Opposition, especially the Thackeray cousins who have united to present a joint front in Mumbai to keep out Shinde and the BJP from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Shinde said that such allegations are levelled by them only because they are on the losing side.

“They (Opposition) know they are losing and so they are raising allegations. We don't have any objections to it. Let them make their allegations," the Shiv Sena chief said.

"We will fight over development and for our future. People are interested in development, not in allegations and comments. They are more keen on what all benefits they will receive,” he added.

The Shiv Sena, is fighting in an alliance with the BJP, in Mumbai. All parties across the entire political spectrum in Maharashtra, including the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, have entered into various political formulations ahead of these civic body polls.

The undivided Shiv Sena was a strong force in the BMC, the elections to which was earlier held in 2017. The party had then won 84 seats in alliance with the BJP, which won 82 seats. However, a much water has flown under the bridge since then, and the party split in 2022. Political commentators say that for the Thackeray cousins, these polls will test if the 'Thackeray' brand still carries as much weight as it once did in the city. It will also test whether Mumbaikars have actually accepted the Shinde Sena as the “real” Sena, though it is devoid of the Thackeray name.

The Allegations

As voting was underway, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray questioned the delay in conducting the state municipal elections and even went to the extent of asking how the the Election Commissioner is paid.

"It should be revealed how the Election Commissioner is paid. The Mumbai municipal elections are being held after a nine-year gap. What were the Election Commissioner and his staff doing for these years? Action should be taken against them," Thackeray said speaking to reporters.

Maharashtra Navnirnman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had also claimed on Thursday that the State Election Commission is using a "new pen", due to which the markings on the voter's fingers are disappearing.