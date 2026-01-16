Maharashtra Civic Poll Results Today: Big Test For Pawars In Pune, Thackerays In Mumbai, Exit Polls Give Clean Sweep To BJP-Shinde

Mumbai: While the exit polls predicted a big win for the BJP-Eknath Shinde combine in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai, the country's largest civic body, the crucial Maharashtra local body poll results will also be the real test for the Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, in Mumbai, and the Pawars, uncle Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar, in Pune.

These are the only two among several unique formulations that various political parties in the state has got into ahead of these polls, throwing away the shroud of being ‘allies’ at the state and central level. While Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in an exclusive interview with Republic that the Mahayuti has tried to stitct up alliances in most places, it was not possible in several areas, since local cadres were not ready to give up their clout, especially because the local body polls are being held after a long interval.

The local body polls are also being held when two of the state's most powerful regional parties, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) split. The split factions of both these parties, joined the ruling Mahayuti government. Both their party chiefs, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar have claimed themselves to be their respective 'real' party bosses, and secured the Deputy Chief Minister post for themselves.

The municipal polls also come after the undivided Uddhav-led Shiv Sena and their conventional ally in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party, decided to part ways, with Uddhav Thackeray deciding to join hands with the Congress and the undivided Sharad Pawar-led NCP, and forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Much water has flown under the bridge since then, and a BJP-led government is back in power in the state, thanks to Fadnavis' crude ‘split’ politics, after facing a smashing ‘betrayal’ from his ally Uddhav.

Advertisement

In Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, the NCP has seen a reunion between the two Pawar factions. These two regions have always been a stronghold of the Pawars and the uncle-nephew combine thought it wise, not to cede it to the saffron party. However, rumours are on, that after being sidelined by its Mahayuti partners from the BMC, the Ajit Pawar faction may merge his party with his uncle's, after the polls. Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has put a clock to it, saying that the two factions may merge in two-three months, and the modalities have already been worked out.

Voting for 29 municipal corporations, including the BMC, concluded on Thursday (January 15, 2026), and the counting of votes will start at 10 am on Friday (January 16, 2026). Other than Mumbai and Pune, the two major urban centers in Maharashtra, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Nashik also concluded their elections on Thursday.

Advertisement

In Mumbai, the country's financial powerhouse, voting took place across 227 wards in BMC, with 1,03,44,315 citizens voting for approximately 1,700 candidates in the fray.

Thackerays Fight For Survival

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), the two parties which has seen its presence dwindling in the state are fighting for their survival in Mumbai, a place where it once held significant political clout. In the last assembly elections, the Shiv Sena (UBT) faced a massive setback winning only 20 seats, but 10 of them were concentrated around Mumbai. Hence the Shiv Sena (UBT) knows that the only chance of its revival is through Mumbai. Hence, the party has gone back to the days of its ‘Marathi Manus’ principle, projecting itself as the upholder of Marathi pride, in Mumbai.

The MNS has also not seen much political victory lately. Hence the two Thackeray cousins have chosen to come together putting up an united ‘Thackeray’ brand, and is trying to ensure that the Marathi votes do not get split.

However, political experts have pointed out that only pitching for Marathi votes may not be enough for the Thackerays to win Mumbai, which is extremely urbanized, with a large proportion of Hindi-speaking as well as Gujarati-speaking population, among other diverse language groups.

Exit Poll Verdict

All exit polls predictions have declared a clear winner in Mumabi, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. The Thackerays might second, while the Congress and its allies may not be putting up an impressive show. The Axis My India has predicted 131-151 seats to the the BJP-Shiv Sena; 58-68 seats to the the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS-NCP (SP) alliance; 12-16 seats to the Congress-Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA)-Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (RSP) alliance; and 6-12 seats to other parties or Independents. A party or an alliance should cross the halfway mark of 114 seats out of the 227-member BMC.

According to DV Research, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is expected to win 107-122 seats; the Thackeray brothers' alliance 68-83 seats; the Congress-led alliance 18-25 seats; and others 8-15 seats.

The Janmat exit poll has given 138 seats to the BJP and Shiv Sena; 62 seats to the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS-NCP (SP) alliance; 20 seats to the Congress-led alliance and 7 seats to other parties or Independents. The poll has predicted a margin of error of plus or minus five seats. Saam TV exit poll predicted 84 seats for the BJP, 35 for its ally Shiv Sena, 65 for Shiv Sena (UBT), two for NCP (SP), ten for MNS. It said the Congress-led alliance would get 23 seats, the NCP three seats and others five seats.

The Counting

Counting of votes are expected to kick off at major urban centers in Maharashtra on Friday at 10 am, and will be conducted in strict compliance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India and the Model Code of Conduct. Elaborate arrangements are in place, especially in Mumbai, to ensure security, traffic management and maintenance of law and order. The detailed plan for vote counting has been approved by the Municipal Commissioner, the BMC stated. Parking arrangements and separate enclosures for media personnel have also been ensured by the civic authorities.

The BMC stated that a total of 23 Returning Officers have been appointed for the 227 election wards; strong rooms and counting venues are in place. It added that 2,299 officers and staff have been deployed for the exercise, including 759 supervisors, 770 assistants and 770 Class IV employees.

Did People Come Out To Vote?

The State Election Commission stated that the voter turnout stood at 29.22 per cent across all 29 municipal corporations till 1:30 pm. Early trends indicated a sluggish voter response, with only 7.12 per cent of voters casting ballots in Mumbai by 9:30 am. However, by 11:30 am, the overall voter turnout across the state reached 17.41 per cent. Among Mumbai's wards, Ward 18 recorded the highest turnout at 11.57 per cent, while Ward 162 registered the lowest at 1.68 per cent.

The ‘Ink’ Controversy

The BMC polls faced a controversy after the Thackeray's raised allegations over the use of "indelible" ink to mark voters' fingers. Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, claimed that the ink used in the polls can be easily removed. While the Mahayuti parties rubbished these claims, the State Election Commission (SEC) stated that the ink is of good quality and hard to remove.

Maharashtra State Election Commissioner DT Waghmare asserted that there was no wrongdoing in the polling process and said that there was a deliberate attempt to create confusion amid the polls.